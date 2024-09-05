Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, and Ana de Armas Fight For Survival In Their New Insane Thriller
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are some stories that are too crazy to make up. Such is the case for Ron Howard's Eden, which premieres this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. The new movie follows a group of Europeans who settle on the island of Floreana, in the Galápagos, in the 1930s. Together, the characters feel like a glamorized version of Lord of the Flies — especially when an inevitable power struggle begins.
“You’d be shocked at how accurate the movie actually is,” Howard tells Vanity Fair. “What was chilling about this story is that a handful of people went there and half of them either died or vanished—and that’s intense. That’s like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”
Here's everything you need to know about the new movie — and your first look at the characters!
What is Eden 2024 about?
Eden Plot
Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Jude Law) and his wife Dora (Vanessa Kirby) enjoy their isolated life in Floreana. They're able to live exactly how they please, creating their perfect home, complete with a garden and animals. But when Margret (Sydney Sweeney), Heinz (Daniel Brühl), & Harry (Jonathan Tittel) and The Baronness (Ana de Armas) arrive on the island, the Ritters' dream is disrupted.
“When you meet [these characters], they’re offbeat, even eccentric, kind of funny—you don’t know what they’re going to do next,” Howard continues. “They’re certainly unpredictable. And yet, as that pressure test intensifies, they actually become dangerous. You really do wonder who’s going to prevail as they strive to try to redefine themselves in this place.”
When is the Eden movie coming out?
Eden Release Date
Eden is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it'll find a distributor, so it looks like we could see it in 2025. Stay tuned for an official nationwide release date!
Who's in the cast of Eden?
Eden Cast
Eden stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Brühl, Jonathan Tittel, Ana de Armas, Felix Kammerer, and Toby Wallace.
