These Invitation Templates Are Perfectly On Trend For All Your Celebrations
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Planning a wedding, shower, birthday party or other celebration can be A LOT, but expressing yourself creatively is what makes it all so fun. Invitations are the first introduction to the tone and style of your party, whether you're thinking traditional, minimal, boho, bold, or some other vibe. Finding invitations that feel fresh and new and catch the invitee's eye can take thought and time tho. What's your theme? What colors do you want represent? How will yours be unique? We've rounded up invitation trends that are popping up in 2024 for brides, babies, birthdays and more, plus more than 40 invitation templates to try, so you can enjoy the creative process of planning the big event.
Invitation Template Trend: Ribbon Bows
Ribbon Bow Drawing Save The Date by Cass Loh for Minted
From rustic to classic to colorful, bows have been big in fashion and now they're making their way into party decor. Look for hand-drawn bows, graphic bows, and actual bows to kick off your ribbon-filled party.
Unique Retro Bow Save the Date Invitation by June Studio Designs
Tied Together by Peggy Jackson for Minted
Classic Elegance Folded Wedding Program by Creative Union Design
Invitation Template Trend: Hand-Drawn Illustration
Lovely Date Save The Date by Helena Vitto for Minted
These hand-drawn illustrations add a playful charm to your invites and set the tone for a good time.
Whimsical Hand-Lettered Illustrated Wedding Dinner Invite by Bohemian Woods
Ink Scribble Save The Date by Adelyn T. for Minted
Vermont Save The Date by Petra Kern for Minted
Invitation Template Trend: Wavy Borders
Happy People Prints Wavy Retro Wedding Invite
Wavy borders are a graphic trend that add whimsy vibes to your invites, setting the mood for an event that's all fun!
Handdrawn Wavy Frame Save The Date by Cass Loh for Minted
Wavy Frame Save The Date by Baumbirdy for Minted
Invitation Template Trend: Grand Millennial
White Hydrangea Grand Millennial Wedding Invite by 2birdstone
The Grand Millennial trend captures all things vintage, from traditional florals to chintz fabrics to heirloom pieces.
Riviera Wedding Invite By Leah Matt for Minted
Vintage Arch Wedding Invite by Stellax Creative for Minted
Invitation Template Trend: Bold + Graphic
Brevard Wedding Invite by Zola
Make a statement with a bold and graphic invite that guests won't forget, and may even compliment you on later.
Tiny Human Shindig Baby Shower Invitation by Bohemian Woods
Invitation Template Trend: 70s Retro
Canva Please Join Birthday Party Invite
Groovy Retro Flowers Baby Shower Invite by Cali Graphics
Invitation Template Trend: Botanicals
Canva Rustic Flower Summer Wedding Invitation
Invitation Template Trend: Powder Blues
Framed Year Save the Date by Sarah Baumgardner & Carolyn Doogan for Minted
Check off your something blue with these invites in powder blue shades that are sweet and fancy.
Invitation Template Trend: Sustainable + Digital
Etsy Digital Wedding Invite
Save paper and trees and your budget with a digital invite that's just as stunning as a print one. You can text invites to your contacts and even add gifs to add some humor.
Paperless Post Magic Stack Invite with Flyer (Gif program)
For more curated style, shop our Amazon storefront!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Canva.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.