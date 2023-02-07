Ombré Wedding Nails Are The New French Manicure
Nails are like an extra layer of jewelry for your hands thanks to the vast array of colors, shapes, stickers, press-ons, jewels — okay, you get it. We could go on and on. Because nail looks are all so eye-catching in so many different ways, it's easy to add the final touch to an outfit just by adding some color and shine to your fingertips. And weddings are no exception.
Ombré wedding nails add multiple colors to your mani while still keeping things subtle, plus they're easier to do than they look. Paint onto a sponge to blend the shades together before stamping onto your nails or add stripes directly to your nail bed and use a clean brush to swipe from the base to the tip to blend them. Whether you need the perfect blue nail look to scratch "something blue" from your agenda or you're looking for the nail look that will complement your wedding guest dress, keep scrolling for some of our favorite ombré wedding nail looks.
Tips + Press-Ons To Create A Colorful Ombre Wedding Nails Look
Glamermaid Magic Colors ($12)
This ombré wedding nails include multiple colors of the rainbow for a look that takes us back to tie-dying at summer camp. These will look just as good with a sweater and jeans as they do with a dress.
Chillhouse Sugar Rush Tips ($16)
Keep things chill with a blue and pink cotton candy look that also reminds us of the sky just before sunset. Match it to your eyeshadow for an extra punch.
Color Camp Tickle Me Pink Ombré Press-Ons ($60)
To try a different kind of ombré, have the gradient move across your hand instead of featuring multiple colors on each nail. Ombré, meet Skittles nails.
ClebleNails Pink Butterfly Nail Stickers ($5)
Stickers are fun because you have the opportunity to add a more artsy detail than if you have regular polish, and these butterfly nails are the perfect spring wedding accessory.
Gellydrops Atelier Stick-Ons ($12)
Peachy nails are the perfect warm shade — they look natural while still providing some dimension.
Static Nails Lavender Round Velvet Nails ($24)
Velvet nails are soft and reflect light in a way that makes them looked textured. We're obsessed!
Bonmuze Strawberry Mousse Nails ($21, was $24)
The slightest shift in these ombré nails are perfect for the ultimate minimalist. The jewels at the base are just the cherry on top.
EdgeU Sugar Motion ($16)
We love all of the different colors mixed into these nails because they're colorful yet understated, and draw your eyes to a bunch of different places.
Tutorials
Rainbow Ombre Nail Art
Rainbow nails involve all your favorite colors, and you can top with a matte coat, glitter coat, or keep red, orange, and yellow on one hand and green, blue, and purple on the other.
Ice Cream Ombre Mani DIY
Ready for summer? Get in the mood with these ice cream nails — pick your three favorite pastel shades to match your 'fit.
Rainbow Gradient
Move along the rainbow by including two colors on each nail that will give that French mani look.
Ombré Wedding Nails Inspiration
Image used with permission, via bykatieleigh_.
Your natural nail gets an artistic makeover when you give a French mani the ombré treatment. This is the kind of barely-there finishing touch that will level-up your wedding look.
Swap your usual top coat for a metallic version to turn your ombré manicure into colorful glazed donut nails.
Image used with permission, via pazybohomazy.
Reverse your usual manicure by keeping your base white and your tips pink. Add some confetti to the base of your nails before applying your top coat for next-level party nails (literally).
Ombré wedding nails don't have to be exclusively matte shades. Use a glitter polish and you're golden ;).
If you love the holographic trend as much as we do, then you must add them into your manicure routine, STAT.
In search of something blue for your big day? Add anything from cobalt to cerulean to your nails.
Turn the ombré fade sideways by having the shades move horizontally instead of vertically. You can also mix it up for each nail for something no one's seen before.
You don't have to have long nails for the ombré wedding nail trend — this round mani proves it! We're thinking that after the big day, this would pair perfectly with a Barbie pink outfit.
Add some sunshine to your wedding look with a yellow mani. The combo of natural nail + bright yellow looks like a sunset.
Make your friends do a double take with ombré wedding nails that go in every direction. For the French tips, apply a horizontal base, and after its dry, repeat the process horizontally.
Image used with permission via rico_nailss.
If you prefer neutral polishes but still want to jazz things up, add jewels and pearls right on top of your nails.
Bright shades of pink, yellow, and orange have us dreaming about summer sherbet. You can keep your nails short and square, or opt for longer nails so that you can have more color.
Pick a nail to serve as an accent nail with jewels or glitter polish. Picking a similar color (like pink and pink) will keep it from looking too contrasting — unless that's what you're going for.
Just like black wedding guest dresses are unexpected yet chic, think outside the box and give your ombré wedding nails a black edge that Wednesday Addams would be proud of.
