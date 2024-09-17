13 Perfectly Flattering H&M Dresses For Every Fall Occasion
Upon scrolling through H&M's countless new arrivals, I found some of the greatest dresses that I couldn't wait to share! This season is seriously good — there are so many on-trend, good quality, affordable pieces that are ideal for every occasion this fall. So after scrolling through the hundreds of options, I narrowed it down to 13 perfect fall dresses that are sure to be your new fave outfits this autumn. Get ready to hit 'add to cart' because you won't be able to resist these flattering, trendy items!
H&M
Knit Sweater Dress
A basic, knit dress is a staple that will carry you through the fall season given all the various ways to style it! One of my favorite looks for a dress like this is to pair it with knee high boots and a thick, wool trench coat! This one will be sure to make you look like a chic, cold-weather style icon! Love this one!
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress
Bring on the boho chic fall — I'm all about it! I can't wait to buy dresses like this to live out my ethereal, fall dreams! This dress is whimsical, but it doesn't feel too out there to wear to dinner with your in-laws! I love the neutral color, paired with the flowing sleeves and cut. Definitely will be a popular pick this season!
H&M
V Neck Dress
Everything about this look screams fall to me, from the unique floral pattern to the flowy boho sleeves to the overall fit itself. I can already see it on Pinterest paired with the perfect knee high boots and socks. Definitely grab this one if you're wanting to go for that effortless, chic look!
This dress quickly sold out, so be sure to sign up for restock notifications!
H&M
Burgundy Mini Dress
This burgundy mini dress is a great example of how fall style does not have to be boring or one-note! You can play with the typical autumnal color palette through textures, prints, and interesting designs. This dress has a busy print that is super fun, and it allows you to go simple with the accessories, yet still make a statement! Not into this particular pattern? There are three others to choose from to suit your needs!
H&M
Embroidered Dress
Another gorgeous boho look, but mini style! The puff sleeves give off an airy vibe, and the embroidery add a subtle unique element to the design. If you really wanna double down on the western vibes that are so boho adjacent, I love this dress styled with some cowboy boots, similar to the above look!
H&M
Tie-Belt Dress
Nothing says "fall" like a classic shirt dress! These are a great go-to when you've gotta get ready for work in a snap, or for when you're bopping from the farmer's market to brunch with the girls. A shirt dress like this is truly so versatile, and super flattering! This earthy green tone is essential for your fall wardrobe this year, so be sure to grab it ASAP!
H&M
Red Knit Dress
Red is the "it" color of the season — specifically, this bright, ruby red color. So, if you're looking to make a statement, then opt for this striking red knit dress, and make sure to accessorize with some chunky jewelry as shown above! Already adding this one to cart as we speak!
H&M
Tie-Belt Crêpe Dress
Again, I just love an autumnal floral pattern! This dusty blue color paired with the lovely flowers on the flowy maxi silhouette are stylish and airy and exactly what you need for the boho chic fall look! Plus, the tie waist is so flattering, giving a nice shape to this loose style.
H&M
Boucle Jacket Dress
Did someone say, "Tom Ford-era Gucci" — because this is definitely it! This kind of boucle dress that gives off a jacket vibe is just the style I'm going for this fall! Plus, the burgundy bag shown above is a great cheaper alternative to a lot of Gucci's newest arrivals! I plan styling this one with some heeled slingbacks for a sophisticated look this season!
H&M
Fine Knit Dress
French girl fall is always in style, and I can't wait to recreate some inspired looks for the aesthetic! Starting off with this collared knit dress here, I would style it with the quintessential French shoe: heeled Mary Janes! Make sure to add some French girl beauty products for the full look!
This dress quickly sold out, so be sure to sign up for restock notifications!
H&M
Rib Knit Dress
In case you're wanting to invest in some classic, staples for the fall, this knit green dress is just for you! Knit dresses are a daily essential for me in the fall — they can take me straight from work, to a night out, or a casual dinner at a restaurant. They're extremely versatile, and very comfortable to wear; even all day!
H&M
V Neck Dress
I'm loving all things burgundy this season, and this dress caught my eye for the luxe style and shape of the dress. It has a beautiful cut that hugs the body, and gold detailing at the shoulders for a high-end look that will have people thinking it's way more expensive than it is. This is sure to be your new date night dress — and even makes for a great wedding guest dress! — for the coming months!
This dress quickly sold out, so be sure to sign up for restock notifications!
H&M
Sheer Tie Neck Dress
Obvi, we had to add another bohemian option since it's so in style right now. This dusty blue color is really love is for the season, too — perfectly breaking up the reds and clays and burnt oranges you've already stocked up on. I love this dress styled with black boots like above. I honestly can't wait to start incorporating these boho vibes into my wardrobe all season long!
This dress quickly sold out, so be sure to sign up for restock notifications!
