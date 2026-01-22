Aldi is full of game day snack MVPs that cost less than a latte while tasting like a gourmet splurge.
Ditch The Delivery: 9 Aldi Super Bowl Snacks That’ll Save Your Game Day Budget
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
With the big game just around the corner, the pressure to provide a snack and appetizer spread that wows your team is officially on. But that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank. While most Super Bowl hosts are bracing for inflated delivery fees and overpriced wing platters, the savviest shoppers are beelining to Aldi’s freezer section.
Among the usual suspects of chips and dips, one specific $5 find leaves shoppers raving year after year. It’s a total must-have if you want your spread to look expensive, but actually stay within budget. As someone who's tried most of Aldi's most popular game day foods, I promise these picks are not to be missed.
These 9 Aldi finds are the secret to a successful, snack-filled Super Bowl Sunday – all going for $10 or less.
Aldi
Appetitos Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
The unmissable $5 find in question is this iconic Buffalo chicken dip available at Aldi now. It turns to sheer melty, cheesy goodness in just four minutes in the microwave, which is the exact reason shoppers adore it. It's simply quick, easy, and so tasty. Serve it with some tortilla chips and veggie sticks to really set your snack spread up for success.
Aldi
Bremer Frozen Regular Corndogs
What's a sporting event without a corn dog or two? These frozen, heat-and-eat snacks are so easy to make and will always be a crowd-pleaser. Aldi's 6-count box goes for just $3.75, too. Just don't forget the condiments!
Aldi
Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed jalapeños are another game day classic, and Aldi's version costs just $2.99 a box. You can easily make 'em in the oven, but I prefer them from the air fryer. Yummm.
Aldi
Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings
These frozen wings are already coated with a tangy Buffalo sauce, so there's really no extra prep other than tossing them in the oven. These make such an easy Super Bowl snack hack, and since you'll have some extra time on your hands, you could definitely make your own buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dip to serve them with for a special touch.
Aldi
L'oven Fresh Heat & Serve Garlic Knots
Garlic knots are going to be a saving grace for those guests who may have had one too many beers. Aldi's $3.29 knots will soak up that extra alcohol and deliver amazing garlicky flavor at the same time.
Aldi
Parkview Cocktail Smokies Smoked Sausage
Bite-sized snacks are the name of the game when it comes to classic Super Bowl fare. That's exactly where these cocktail smokies come in! They're easy to eat off a toothpick, and the best part is you don't even have to do any cooking as the $2.79 pack comes fully-cooked. If you wanted to go the extra yard, you could wrap each one in a small strip of bacon and bake them in the oven for added meatiness.
Aldi
Kirkwood Chicken Fries
Take it from me: These chicken fries are downright addictive. The meat is nice and tender, while the breaded exterior remains perfectly savory and crunchy. They bake up easily on a single sheet pan, and from there, you can serve them alongside all the sauces. Score a bag for $5.29 at Aldi right now.
Aldi
Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip
While I love a solid queso or red salsa, this corn dip just hits different, especially in the flavor and texture departments. Your guests will definitely be impressed, and so will your wallet. One tub is just $3.29, though I'd recommend grabbing at least two since it'll go fast.
Aldi
Clancy's Queso Blanco Cheese Melt
Speaking of queso, though, this iteration is the best Aldi has to offer. The cheese melts down beautifully, and while I'd say it's tasty on its own, you should absolutely doctor it up with some diced tomatoes, ground beef, and chopped jalapeños for loaded flair.
