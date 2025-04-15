Amazon's book saleis a week away and I can barely contain my joy. If you snag discounts on your TBR picks every year, you've probably already made a list of what's going in your cart. I support this behavior 100% and may even jot down my top historical fiction and gothic horror titles in the notes app on my phone. But for now, let's talk about when the sale is and what can save money on right now!

When does Amazon's book sale start? Amazon Amazon's book sale starts April 23 and ends April 28.

What kind of discounts can I expect to see during the sale? Olivia Hutchinson/Dupe Photos It depends on your vibe! If you're an e-book reader, expect to save up to 80% off titles. But if you love the smell and feel of print books, you'll see savings of up to 65% off!

See Everything We've Buying During Amazons' Book Sale Amazon Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (April 22, 2025) Isn't it ironic that Emily Henry's Great Big Beautiful Life hits shelves the same week as Amazon's book sale? Aside from the cheeky excerpt we shared a couple of weeks ago, this has to be a great sign that it's going to be a great read! As a refresher, the novel focuses on writers Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson's race to gather as many facts about the mysterious Margaret Ives as they can to be coined the famed author of her biography. There's immediate tension between them, but it's not until later that they realize they're not only looking at each other as competition. Plus, there's the gnawing feeling that Margaret may not be telling them the entire truth...

Amazon The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid put her heart and soul into making Evelyn Hugo a believable character. Whether you actually like her or not is up for debate because she made choices that hurt others or caused scandals. However, her biggest secret impacts the very writer she hired to tell her story — Monique Grant. good.put her heart and soul into making Evelyn Hugo a believable character. Whether you actually like her or not is up for debate because she made choices that hurt others or caused scandals. However, her biggest secret impacts the very writer she hired to tell her story — Monique Grant. continues to be high on my must-read list because it's that

Amazon Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe Margo's Got Money Troubles is such an awesome read that it's coming to a TV screen near you. Readers are introduced to Margo Millet, a young college student whose short-lived affair with her professor results in a surprise pregnancy. She doesn't look at it as the end of her life though. Determined to make better decisions, Margo keeps her baby and quickly devises a plan to help them survive after giving birth. What better way to do so than turn to OnlyFans as a way to boost her income? It's not like she planned to become so successful that she'd catch the eyes of those willing to deem her an unfit mother. Determined to make better decisions, Margo keeps her baby and quickly devises a plan to help them survive after giving birth. What better way to do so than turn to OnlyFans as a way to boost her income? It's not like she planned to become so successful that she'd catch the eyes of those willing to deem her an unfit mother.

Amazon The Do-Over by Lynn Painter and she wants off the ride that keeps reminding her of her boyfriend Josh's cheating ways. Emilie Hornsby just had the worst Valentine's Day , so she hightails it to the one place she can find comfort at — her grandmother's house. But she's perplexed when she falls asleep and wakes back up at her place...on Valentine's Day. It's like the terrible love-sick version of Groundhog Day There's also the recurring situations where she runs into Nick, the last person she wants to see. But what if there's a reason she keeps reliving terrible days where his presence makes itself known?

Amazon Legendbornby Tracy Deonn Bree Matthews is hurt after her mother dies and chooses to cut off her family in favor of building a new life for herself at UNC—Chapel Hill's residential program. Being on campus feels like a relief until she sees something magical she wasn't supposed. Thrust into a new world where "Legendborn" students protect others from demons that seek to steal humans' energy, Bree's inner powers are unleashed and she's able to see what happened on the night of her mother's death. She knows someone is aware of what happened, so she does whatever it takes to align herself with the "Legendborns." But Bree's bitten off more than she can chew because she's just scratched the surface of the magic world.

Amazon The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory It's not often that you get stuck on an elevator with an attractive person, but Alexa Monroe and Drew Nichols find themselves in a predicament that leads to a fake dating scam. Ironically, they find it hard to resist each other even though they have to go back to their busy professions. As far as they're concerned, there's a 0% chance having a long distance relationship will work in their favor. But stranger things have happened...

Amazon Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins Panem's in a state of trepidation because the Quarter Quell's being honored and requires even more tributes to participate. But, Haymitch Abernathy isn't too worried about being chosen because he he's focused on the sweet girl in his life. It's precisely why he's heartbroken when he becomes one of the tributes selected to participate in the Hunger Games. Not only that, but he's also aware someone wants him to fail on purpose.

Amazon Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter will always be the greatest boy who lived, but it's nice to revisit where his story began. From experiencing tragedy that lands him in the care of snobbish family to being selected to be a student at Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone tells the tale of the young wizard's introduction to a world that's beyond his greatest imagination.

Amazon Matriarchby Tina Knowles (April 22, 2025) The world may know her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, but Ms. Tina Knowles is ready to tell her story. First thing's first: her full first name is Celestine and long before she was the world's greatest mom, she was a young girl who was taught the stories of her ancestors. Having grown up as the youngest daughter in Galveston, Texas, Ms. Tina recalls her carefree days that overlapped with the first memories of being a Black girl in the south. However, she never let her circumstances limit her imagination and allowed it to take her further than she ever imagined. Through heartache and triumph, Ms. Tina's seen a lot and she's not afraid to talk about it.

Amazon Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrowby Gabrielle Zevin Sam Masur and Sadie Green have always been close, but their creative partnership is what intertwines their fate. From being the masterminds behind Ichigo to dealing with the consequences of rapid success, these two friends experience the highs and lows of figuring out life in the midst of figuring themselves out.

