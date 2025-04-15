There's so many good titles to choose from!
Amazon’s Book Sale Starts Next Week– And It’s The Perfect Time To Shop Your TBR List For Less
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Amazon's book saleis a week away and I can barely contain my joy. If you snag discounts on your TBR picks every year, you've probably already made a list of what's going in your cart. I support this behavior 100% and may even jot down my top historical fiction and gothic horror titles in the notes app on my phone. But for now, let's talk about when the sale is and what can save money on right now!
Scroll for all the details about Amazon's book sale!
When does Amazon's book sale start?
Amazon
Amazon's book sale starts April 23 and ends April 28.
What kind of discounts can I expect to see during the sale?
Olivia Hutchinson/Dupe Photos
It depends on your vibe! If you're an e-book reader, expect to save up to 80% off titles. But if you love the smell and feel of print books, you'll see savings of up to 65% off!
See Everything We've Buying During Amazons' Book Sale
Amazon
Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (April 22, 2025)
Isn't it ironic that Emily Henry's Great Big Beautiful Life hits shelves the same week as Amazon's book sale? Aside from the cheeky excerpt we shared a couple of weeks ago, this has to be a great sign that it's going to be a great read!
As a refresher, the novel focuses on writers Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson's race to gather as many facts about the mysterious Margaret Ives as they can to be coined the famed author of her biography. There's immediate tension between them, but it's not until later that they realize they're not only looking at each other as competition. Plus, there's the gnawing feeling that Margaret may not be telling them the entire truth...
Amazon
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Amazon
Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Amazon
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter
Amazon
Legendbornby Tracy Deonn
Amazon
The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory
Amazon
Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
Amazon
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter will always be the greatest boy who lived, but it's nice to revisit where his story began. From experiencing tragedy that lands him in the care of snobbish family to being selected to be a student at Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone tells the tale of the young wizard's introduction to a world that's beyond his greatest imagination.
Amazon
Matriarchby Tina Knowles (April 22, 2025)
Amazon
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrowby Gabrielle Zevin
Subscribe to our newsletter for more spring sales!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.