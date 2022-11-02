Best Eyeshadow Palettes: All-Matte, Holiday Sparkle, And Budget Shades To Buy Now
We love using glitter and color to make every day a celebration, and what better way to do that than with fun eyeshadow. In addition to some of the best eyeshadow palettes out there, we rounded up eyeshadow sticks and liquid eyeshadow products (as well as some tips for applying eyeshadow) that will give you exactly what you need no matter what your go-to fall makeup routine looks like. The best part is that these can all be used for your holiday plans, too!
How To Apply Eyeshadow
Your eye shape will determine the techniques and brushes that work best for you, but there are a few rules of thumb that will make every one of your eyeshadow looks come together:
- Keep lighter shades toward the inner corner of your eye and darker shades towards the outer corner.
- The darker the shades you choose, the smokier and more noticeable the look will be. It's totally up to what you prefer so you can try a few different looks until you find what you like best.
- In recent years, it's been popular to keep glittery shades on your lid and blend matte shades into your crease, but as far as we're concerned, all bets are off ;).
If you're new to makeup, you can check out this Beginner's Eyeshadow Tutorial from Steph's Beauty05 or check out our Easy Winter Eyeshadow look. Or you can jump straight to looks like Siren Eyesor any of these Geometric Eye Looks!
Glitter Eyeshadow
Qing Beauty You're So Chic Eyeshadow Palette ($45, was $60)
This colorful palette has 117 (!!) colors that you can mix and match to create a different look every single day if you want. We love that there is a rainbow panel and a neutral panel.
Lemonhead Spacepaste ($22)
If you're obsessed with the makeup on Euphoria, then you should definitely get this product (specifically the shade Adult Film) — it's what they use on the show!
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette ($53)
Give your holiday party look a feminine glow with these mature and romantic shades. You can cover the whole lid, add just a little bit into the corners, or use a thin brush to apply it like eyeliner.
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow ($22)
This multicolored glitter shadow has bits of green and red for a dimensional look that doesn't make you look like a walking Christmas decoration.
Eyeshadow Palettes Under $40
Salut Paris Eyeshadow Palette ($10)
In addition to the fact that it features multiple shades of pink, this palette has tons of green flags: It's cruelty- and oil-free, and doesn't have any fragrance.
Unhidden Beauty Co. Darling I'm A Nightmare Eye Palette ($36)
If you're still listening to Midnights on repeat (same), then you definitely need this Taylor Swift-themed eyeshadow palette that has both glittery and matte shades.
Pat McGrath Mini Eyeshadow Palette: Midnight Voyage ($29)
Stick this mini palette in your bag to add some extra glitter on the go. It has enough variation that you can add some bold purple or keep it natural.
Sigma Beauty Ivy Eyeshadow Palette ($29)
We're obsessed with all the different shades of green this palette has, especially since we plan on using the darker shade for the holidays and the brighter ones for spring...or maybe we'll switch things up and do them the other way around ;).
Liquid Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow ($6)
e.l.f. is one brand that we cannot get enough of, and its quick-drying liquid shadow is glittery, pigmented, and super easy to apply.
Glossier Skywash ($18)
If you prefer something more low-key, we'd recommend this Glossier liquid eyeshadow. It's buildable depending on how bold you want to go, but it's also a super easy and subtle way to add color.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow ($20)
This vegan shadow has a liquid-to-powder formula that gives you a satin finish. It's also crease-resistant, which we're definitely fans of.
Lottie London Colour Cloud ($7)
If you're looking for an affordable liquid matte eyeshadow, check out this pick from Lottie London. Not only does it feature bright colors, but it also has vitamin E and argan and jojoba oils.
All-Matte Eyeshadow Palettes
Too Faced Natural Matte Eye Shadow Palette ($34, was $39)
We love that this eyeshadow palette features so many different neutrals — it'll look good on any skin tone and give you the option to incorporate a variety of light and deep colors into the same look.
By Beauty Bay Bright Matte Palette ($25)
Create all kinds of art with this eyeshadow palette. With 42 colors, you'll be able to create almost any matte look without needing another palette.
Thrive Causemetics Focus Eyeshadow Palette ($36)
This is a great palette for anyone who sticks to the basics, and the Semi-Permanent Micropigment Technology keeps the shadow on your lids all day (or night) long.
Laura Mercier Wildflower Eyeshadow Palette ($55)
This palette will let you create a natural look one day and a rosy one the next.
Eyeshadow Sticks
NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Pencil ($6)
Eyeshadow sticks (or crayons, as we affectionately call them) are a super easy way to get concentrated pigment on your lids, and this pick will let you create a look that the sugar plum fairy would be proud of.
Bobbi Brown Mini Out All-Night Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Set ($30)
Use one, or all, of these shades depending on what you're going for. You can also build throughout the day if you want a lighter look at the office and a darker one after hours.
about-face Shadowstick ($14)
This award-winning product will give you color all night long, and all 16 shades are vegan and cleanly-formulated. Our favorite shades are definitely the chartreuse and this pearly pink.
Julep Beauty Eyeshadow 101 Eyeshadow Stick ($13)
For a smoky makeup look, swipe this cream-to-powder eyeshadow over your lid and go, no brush needed.
