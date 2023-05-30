These Are The Best AirBnb Locations For 2023
AirBnb's summer 2023 releasehas us daydreaming about our wildest vacation wishes, and if you want to make your dreams a reality, you've come to the right place. Not only are each of these locations absolutely beautiful, but each stay has more than 4.8 stars out of 5 with over 100 reviews. Book your stay right now or save this post for your future travel plans — either way, your 2023 vacation will be the best one yet.
Mykonos, Greece
Image via AirBnb
We love Greece's fresh oranges, delicious gyros, and breathtaking sunsets — plus we're big Mamma Mia fans ;). This Apostolis Windmill studio features a patio and a private backyard, and it's just a few minutes away from the beach for a truly relaxing getaway.
Niagara Falls, Canada
Image via Ivan Torres/Pexels
If you're a fan of the great outdoors then this should definitely be on your bucket list just because of how epic it is! Not only can you visit the Falls from both Canada and the U.S., but there are also surrounding orchards, vineyards, and hiking trails. This bright Vidal Room features a Queen bed, private bathroom, free parking, and is super close to all the attractions.
Interlaken, Switzerland
Image via AirBnb
Feel like you're living in a postcard when you visit this mountain town. Trust us — hanging out in the Swiss mountains feels like you're in a movie. Between the mountains, waters, and forests, this town is the perfect escape from regular life. This chalet room is cozy and offers both a mountain and garden view.
Amalfi, Italy
Image via AirBnb
If you've always wanted to take an Italian holiday, then this coastal town is perfect for you. You'll get plenty of sun and feel like you're in a painting! The beach access from this rental unit is the thing that dreams are made of, and it's also right next to all of Piazza Duomo's bars and restaurants.
Bangkok, Thailand
Image via jimmy teoh/Pexels
Bangkok's nightlife has amazing bars and restaurants, as well as markets for all of your afternoon adventures. This streamlined apartment is right near the skytrain so you can ride straight into the city's main shopping area. There's also an indoor pool, in-unit washer, and free parking.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Image via AirBnb
See iconic sites like Christ the Redeemer statue and Sugarloaf Mountain. Hang out on the beach, eat Feijoada (bean stew), and visit the National Library — there's something for everyone in Rio! A rental unit that has a gorgeous view of the beach makes for the ultimate stay.
