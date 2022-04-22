12 Unique Airbnbs That Will Make Your Vacay Even Better
After two years during which travel wasn't exactly an option, we're jumping at the opportunity to check places off our bucket list this summer. And instead of booking a standard hotel for this year's vacation, we're keeping our eyes peeled for unique Airbnbs. We want colorful! We want fun! We want unexpected! If you're also looking for a rental that's Instagram-worthy, historical, and unlike anything you've stayed in before, then keep scrolling for some of our best recs.
Orofino Lodge & Cabin ($1,000/night), Helena, Montana
This cabin is a great place for anyone who's looking to retreat into the mountains. The name Orofino translates to "fine gold," which is what you're bound to find when you experience quality time with your friends and family, and the beauty of the Montana mountains. The best part? It was refurbished and redesigned by our very own Brit!
The Meltdown ($621/night), Joshua Tree, California
This mid-century, art-driven home is located near Joshua Tree Park, and is an oasis of color and fun in the desert. This stay truly has something for everyone. There's vintage decor for anyone who enjoys history, custom artwork for art lovers, a fire pit and propane BBQ for grillers, and luxury bedding and bath products for those who just want to relax.
The Common Room ($144/night), Victoria, British Columbia
Escape reality for a bit with this AirBnb inspired by Harry Potter's Hogwarts! With a serious attention to detail, a full kitchen, and plenty of coffee and tea, any and every muggle who holds these stories close to their hearts is bound to love this stay.
Secluded Intown Treehouse ($389/night), Atlanta, Georgia
Live out your wildest Swiss Family Robinson or woodland fairydreams by booking a place in the literal treetops! While you and your best friend or S.O. will feel like you're in your own world, this treehouse is actually only minutes from downtown so you'll have the best of both worlds.
Beach Box ($81/night), Manteo, North Carolina
This beach house in the Outer Banks is nestled in a local neighborhood and is a few minutes' walk to all the shops and restaurants that downtown has to offer. Not only does Manteo have delicious food, beautiful views, and the Pioneer Theater (which has been run by the same family since 1918), but it also feels like a Hallmark town.
Swan House ($400/night), St. Helens, Oregon
This AirBnb was actually used in the Twilight movies as Bella's house, which makes it an excellent pick for Twihards everywhere. And while it's not in Washington, it is close to the historic waterfront and the city of Portland.
Historic Cottage ($185/night), Beaufort, South Carolina
You don't have to be a history lover to enjoy a stay in this restored 1889 cottage. The updated, modern amenities will keep you extra comfortable while you enjoy the historic details.
Frank Lloyd Wright's Schwartz House ($632/night), Two Rivers, Wisconsin
Frank Lloyd Wright's Life Magazine dream house comes to life with this stay. Not only is this home beautiful, but it's also on the National Register of Historic Places. Go fishing in Lake Michigan, walk around the town square, and check out the 120-year-old department store.
Highlands Castle ($8,295/night), Bolton, New York
If you're looking to really splurge for a wedding or a bachelorette party, consider renting a whole castle!! Not only is there lake access and a balcony, but where else can you dress up in ballgowns and run through the halls? Looking out over Lake George will make you feel like you're far away from the rest of the world, but you're really only a few minutes away from downtown Bolton.
Airstream Treehouse ($324/night), East Point, Georgia
This 1956 airstream is perfect for anyone looking for an eclectic and unique experience among the trees. You have access to the private backyard and balcony, and there are security cameras in place to offer an extra layer of security. Plus, there's a private hot tub.
Madison House ($1,500/night), Baltimore, Maryland
Step back into the 1850s, but with WiFi! This restored mansion is a colorful, elegant, and beautiful place for up to 14 people to stay, and has hosted guests like John F. Kennedy and Katherine Hepburn. Each antique bedroom has its own modern bathroom, and the home has an enclosed arboretum courtyard.
Taos Mesa Studio Earthship ($170/night), Taos, New Mexico
This off-the-grid home catches its own rain water, generates its own electricity, and naturally stays at 72 degrees all year. It also has WiFi, Netflix, and a modern kitchen, so you can have the feel of an off-the-grid stay, without the inconvenience.
