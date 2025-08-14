The Best Belly And Conrad Moments From 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 (So Far)

Pretty much everyone agrees that 2025 is The Summer I Defended Conrad Fisher Like My Life Depended On It — and that TSITP season 3 has proven he's the master of yearning. We're only 6 episodes into the final season and these two have so much chemistry you can cut it with a knife! Here are the top Belly & Conrad moments from the season. Well, the best moments so far because I'm still waiting for Conrad to find out about Jeremiah and Lacie in Cabo...

Keep reading for the best Belly and Conrad moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, now airing on Prime Video.

Conrad's Wipeout Prime Video Let's just start with the most recent because everyone's talking about it: the wipeout. In episode 6, Conrad goes surfing, and cuts himself pretty bad on his board. Belly helps him clean up the cut and the two definitely share a moment. They almost kiss (while "False God" plays in the background) and I don't know how I'll ever get over it — especially since you can hear a heartbeat, insinuating Belly's heart (which "stopped" when she found out about Jeremiah sleeping with Lacie in episode 1) is finally restarting.

Peaches ™️ Prime Video But the wipeout wasn't the first time these two almost smooched. When they're driving around town and pass a peach stand, Conrad pulls over so Belly can get some fruit. And when the juice ends up all over her face, he uses his shirt to clean her up. Yeah.

Domestic Life Prime Video There's also one small moment this season that stands out to me, and it's when Conrad and Belly cook dinner together at the end of episode 5. They're on the same page about so much that I just love seeing them move around the kitchen together. It just feels so natural.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words Prime Video Okay, the real reason The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 5 features so many sweet moments for Conrad fans is that we finally hear his POV. So, moments like Conrad taking Belly's bike, walking around Michael's with her, watching her drive, dropping his hammer while he's fixing the roof — they all take on a whole new meaning because we finally hear how much he loves her.

Merry Christmas From Cousins Prime Video Belly and Conrad's shock at finding each other at the beach house during an episode 2 flashback turns out to be the perfect Christmas surprise. They spend time doing crosswords and watching old movies, and when Belly falls and hurts her back, Conrad literally carries her to the couch.

Y'all, as much as I am Team Conrad, I need Belly to pull herself together and pick one brother. This is so messy!! Stay tuned for our episode 7 coverage coming soon! And check out 5 The Summer I Turned Pretty-Inspired Drinks For Your Season 3 Watch Party.