The Best Food Bloggers To Follow For Healthy Eats In 2023
Healthy dishes – like a superfood-packed salador hearty vegetable soup — give us the nutrients (and color) we need to take on the day. But, sometimes it comes to the point where the list of our favorite healthy recipes have been exhausted. You know that feeling when you simply don't think you can stand another overnight oats breakfast? Or you've eaten one too many veggie bowls?
Well, a huge thank you is owed to this magical thing we call the internet, because there are limitless recipe ideas to explore for every meal. We love the way that the best food bloggers on the 'net break down their ingredients and instructions for some thorough cooking inspo, which is why we've rounded up deliciously unforgettable recipes from some of our favorite creators.
These 17 healthy food bloggers are here to prove that good-for-you food doesn't have to be a drag. Read on for your next meal!
Chipotle Steak Taco Bowls / The Defined Dish
The Defined Dish
The Defined Dish delivers tons of paleo and Whole30 recipes, but they're never boring. Alex's dishes are vibrant, delicious, and hearty, but always super good for you. We love that her blog stands behind the "food is fuel" mantra, too!
15 Minute One Pot Egg Roll in a Bowl / Olive You Whole
Olive You Whole
Caroline Fausel of Olive You Whole develops fully paleo recipes for her blog, believing that living clean inside and out will boost your energy and take your healthy diet to the next level. Here, you'll find everything from easy dinners to desserts.
Cherry Tomato Salad / Nourished Kitchen
Nourished Kitchen
This food blog celebrates repairing real foods (thanks to processes like fermentation and herbal remedies), and acknowledges the power whole foods have to transform our bodies and minds. Backed by nutritional therapist, herbalist, and food educator, Jenny McGruther, the blog shares the knowledge of simply eating better.
Simple Teriyaki Bowl with Chicken / A Spicy Perspective
A Spicy Perspective
Sommer Collier of A Spicy Perceptive supplies you beautiful recipes, alongside helpful notes that will help you reach success in your kitchen, no matter your skill level. Each healthy recipe is easy to create and modify to your liking! You'll find recipes for every diet, from vegan and paleo, to Whole30 and gluten-free.
Asparagus Puff Pastry Tart with Eggs and Feta / Forks & Foliage
Forks & Foliage
Gladys Soriano of Forks & Foliage creates great meals from great ingredients. Her blog focuses on delicious seasonal recipes, which often have a fresh Mediterranean influence. Yum!
Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips / Feel Good Foodie
Feel Good Foodie
This healthy recipe blog is chock full of nutritious, family-friendly dishes, with everything from snacks to soups. Yumna of Feel Good Foodie will also make sure you're informed with all of the tips are tricks to make every recipe the best version possible!
Vegan Crunchwrap Supremes / Jessica In The Kitchen
Jessica In The Kitchen
Jessica's love of cooking can truly be seen in each of her recipes. There are over 600 healthy recipes on her blog, most of them being vegan-focused, and ultra easy to prepare. Everything you could ever crave is right on the site!
Vegan No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake Bars / Maggie Bakes Grace
Maggie Bakes Grace
The founder behind this blog, Maggie Werba, brings her experience as a former D1 athlete right into her baking and cooking. Maggie Bakes Grace brings you a fully vegan recipe rolodex, with an emphasis on yummy, fulfilling breakfasts and desserts.
Pistachio and Chocolate Vegan Baked Oatmeal / Munching With Mariyah
Munching with Mariyah
Yasmeen Ali is a healthy food blogger that's here for all the 20-somethings learning to navigate their way around the kitchen. Munching With Mariyah is full of plant-based recipes that make you feel good, inside and out. Her baked oats are especially scrumptious!
Wellmade by Kiley
Kiley O'Donnell develops recipes using real ingredients, which make for amazing healthy bites. Her Instagram is full of mouthwatering desserts, but she sprinkles in some savory meals, too. TBH, every recipe looks like something we just need to make this year.
Easy Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Peppers / Clean Foodie Cravings
Clean Foodie Cravings
Clean Foodie Cravings'Charlotte develops clean, healthy recipes of all kinds, using super fresh ingredients that will come together and allow you to feel the best you possibly can. She brings fun and transparency into each of her delicious recipes!
Baked Feta Salmon Dish / Rachel Mansfield
Rachel Mansfield
Rachel brings all the "good stuff" to her blog. Recipes featured on Rachel Mansfield are super healthy, and developed to feed the whole fam. Scroll through her site, and you'll find main dishes, snacks, drinks, and easy lunch meals!
Buffalo Dill Twice Baked Potatoes / Chef Bai
Chef Bai
Bailey Ruskus of Chef Bai is a seasoned chef and nutritional coach that leverages her rich culinary experience to develop healthy, plant-based recipes for her audience. If you're looking to elevate your diet with some vegan recipes, Chef Bai is the place to go for desserts and meal prep dishes.
5 Minute Whipped Feta / Live Eat Learn
Live Eat Learn
Sarah Bond of Live Eat Learn spearheads a small collective of recipe developers and photographers that bring healthy vegetarian recipes to the blog! There, you'll find countless dinner and lunch ideas, alongside some drinks and desserts, too. The site organizes all recipes in easy-to-find categories, so you can start cooking with ease.
Matcha Cookies (Vegan + Gluten Free) / Two Spoons
Two Spoons
Two Spoons is a great source for healthy, plant-based recipes. Whether you're vegan, or just want to add more plants into your diet, Hannah Sunderani of Two Spoons is an amazing food blogger that will leave you feeling prepared to take on more vegan recipes in the kitchen. Her desserts are to die for!
Red Curry Chicken Soup / All The Healthy Things
All The Healthy Things
Ashlea of All The Healthy Things is killing the healthy recipe game. On the blog, there are a variety of yummy, simple, high-quality paleo recipes. Eating healthy also doesn't have to be complicated, and ATHT proves it!
Green Bean and Tofu with Ground Pork Stir Fry / Spice The Plate
Spice The Plate
Healthy food blogger Emma shares tons of nutritious Asian recipes on Spice The Plate. If you're looking to mix things up at home with your recipe rotation, you're going to want to try out some of these amazing Chinese dishes.
Sign up for our newsletter for more healthy recipes delivered straight to your inbox!
- Healthy Foods You Should Actually Avoid — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 9 Chefs to Follow on Instagram for Healthy Food Inspo - Brit + Co ›
- The 6 Healthy Food Trends You Should Be Trying Right Now - Brit + ... ›
- This Infographic Will Show You 5 Healthy Food Trends You *Need ... ›
- Healthy Fast Food Ideas — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›