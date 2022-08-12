Get The Most Of Seasonal Produce With These Summer Recipes
We're big fans of cooking with seasonal veggies and fruit because it's good for you, the environment, and your wallet. Since eating in season means you buy from local farmers, the food requires less transportation to get from the farm to the store (for example, someone might drive it across town instead of fly it across the country). Plus, the food just tastes fresher. These summer recipesfeature a few of our favorite in-season fruits and vegetables to give you some inspiration for your next trip to the grocery store or farmers market.
Late-Summer Seasonal Produce
- Tomatoes
- Okra
- Cherries
- Blackberries
- Eggplants
- Peaches
- Watermelon
Late-Summer Seasonal Drinks
Frozen Watermelon Mint Margaritas
Watermelon is already such a juicy and hydrating fruit that it only makes sense to turn it into a drink. Lime adds a nice citrus edge, and the icy consistency makes it the perfect addition to any hot afternoon. (via Brit + Co)
Peach Frosé Recipe
Peaches and rosé go together wonderfully in this summer recipe. The addition of thyme and honey add some subtle flavor that will make this one of our favorite drinks, ever. Just add everything to a blender and pour into your go-to cocktail glass. (via Brit + Co)
Seasonal Summer Appetizers + Sides
Smoked Tomato Confit
Rosemary and garlic complement the tomatoes in this confit recipe well. You can add red pepper flakes for some spice or sugar for sweetness. Don't worry if you don't have a smoker — just pop the tomatoes in your oven instead. (via Forks & Foliage)
Watermelon-Peach Chilled Soup
If you're ready for soup season but don't want to dive into any hot recipes until the weather cools down, look no further than this recipe. It uses watermelon *and* peach for the ultimate end-of-summer treat. Top with chopped cucumbers, berries, and peaches for some extra texture. (via Brit + Co)
Greek Roasted Eggplant Dip (Melitzanosalata)
Dip pita bread, crackers, and veggies in this eggplant recipe. Vinegar, garlic, and oregano add just the right amount of flavor, and don't forget to add some olives on top for some extra saltiness. (via Salt & Lavender)
Southern Fried Okra
Fried okra is a Southern staple in the summer (try saying that five times fast). Even if you don't like plain okra, this salty, crunchy recipe might become the exception. The lemon aioli is a wonderful addition, but spicy aioli would be good, too. (via Barley & Sage)
Seasonal Lunch + Dinner Ideas
Tomato Basil Orzo
We love that this recipe can be served hot or cold, depending on your preference. Tomatoes, basil, and feta are an unbeatable combo, and make each bite complex and textured. (via Brit + Co)
Whole30 Eggplant and Tomato Caponata
This healthy recipe is chock-full of veggies that will leave you feeling good. The mix of eggplants, onions, tomatoes, and olives tastes good hot and cold and will give you a decent dose of salt. (via Brit + Co)
Watercress Salad Recipe With Grilled Peaches
Salad is always a great way to incorporate fruits and veggies into your diet, and grilling the peaches will bring out a lot of their natural sweetness. You can't go wrong pairing it with feta and nuts or adding the basil vinaigrette. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Stuffed Eggplant
This in-season recipe is a new take on beef and rice, and considering we're huge garlic fans, we are definitely not skimping on the garlic-tomato broth. Mix the uncooked rice into the beef before you stuff the eggplant, then add everything in the broth to finish cooking. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Summer Desserts
Blackberry Lavender Honeycomb Cake
A bit of lavender is the perfect way to accentuate the natural flavors of the blackberry and the honey in this summer recipe, contrasting them in a way that rounds out the flavor. The key is to simmer the lavender buds in milk to mix into the cake batter. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Cherry Heart Pies
Pop tarts just got a makeover with these cherry hand pies. These would taste great on their own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. While the recipe calls for cherry pie filling, feel free to make your own instead of buying it from the store. (via Brit + Co)
Peaches and Cream Eton Mess
Peaches and cream is a classic combo, and we love this in-season recipe because it tastes amazing without having to look amazing. "Mess" is in the name for a reason! Mint leaves are the perfect topping, and they add a little bit of color too. (via Brit + Co)
Cherry-Chocolate-Covered Donuts
We love chocolate-covered cherries, so this donut recipe is a must. Black cherry preserves (or a homemade reduction) and powdered sugar make a cherry glaze that you'll want to add to all your dessert recipes. (via Brit + Co)
