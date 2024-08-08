Blake Lively Used This One Easy Hack To Make Her Kids' Halloween Costumes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I really shouldn't be surprised that Blake Lively pulls out all the stops for Halloween. After all, this is the woman who shows up to every press event and red carpet matching the theme of the movie (including wearing Britney Spears' dress to the It Ends With Us premiere!!). But I do have to admit that when Lively posted her daughters' Halloween costumes on Instagram, I was pleasantly surprised by how good they look — especially since her go-to hack so easy to replicate.
Blake Lively/Instagram
Despite the fact she doesn't know how to make dresses from scratch, Blake Lively has the best Halloween costume hack for making your outfits look better than ever. James, Inez, and Betty's Hocus Pocus costumes look like they're straight off a movie set! But the best part is that the hack will make the holiday a lot easier (read: less stressful).
"I got cloaks on Etsy and went to the Garment District, got all the trims," she tells Vogue. "Look, I did all this, the sweetheart shape, the details on the sleeve…”
Lively uses online retailers like Etsy or Amazon to find the perfect Halloween costume base, whether it be a dress, broom, or wig. And once she has the foundation ready to go, it's time to get creative! "[I] build out all the layers and trim and details and flourishes and build from there, applying on top," she says on Instagram.
Brit + Co
This is a great hack because since the majority of the work has already been done, you'll have the space to lean into your creative instincts! Go with different fabrics for a mix of patterns, or add texture with beads and lace. You can keep the outfit movie accurate like Blake Lively's kids' Hocus Pocus costumes, or you can take something straight out of your imagination.
Whether your favorite craft is embroidery or you only have a few minutes to iron on a patch, this Halloween costume hack means you can customize your costumes and wind up with something totally original.
"My mom used to make everything from scratch," Blake Lively continues. "I LOVED and appreciated that so much, but never learned how myself. Bucket list skills left to learn." Sounds like the perfect cozy hobby for fall 2024!
Try this Blake Lively Halloween costume hack for yourself with our DIY Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume!
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images
