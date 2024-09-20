6 Underrated 'Gilmore Girls' Characters Who Deserve More Love
Alright, Gilmore Girls fans — it’s time to get serious. Us avid re-watchers know the beloved (and even hated) characters of the television series very well (hey Rory, Lorelai, Jess, Logan, Dean, Luke, and Sookie). Yet, despite our unwavering commitment to these guys and gals, there are several side characters who provide comic relief, exciting storylines, and necessary advice.
These supporting characters are the ones we like to call the underrated stars of Gilmore Girls. And they deserve way more love then we give them. Scroll on to see the top six people who truly made the show a binge-worthy one.
Lane Kim
Lane Kim, AKA Rory’s best friend since basically forever, is often overlooked as a main character. She’s actually an extremely relatable and compelling person due to her constant struggles that so many viewers have also dealt with. Kim’s complicated relationship with her mom is highlighted frequently, showcasing the ups and downs of extreme parental expectations.
She navigates romantic endeavors with both Dave and Zack (whom she ends up having two twin children with, showcasing a new parenting storyline) while simultaneously pursuing her passion for music. And throughout all of her personal grappling, Lane remains an upstanding, loyal friend to Rory. You heard it here first: Lane Kimdeserves more respect!
Michel Gerard
In all our favorite TV shows, there’s always that one side character who puts the main one in their place. In Gilmore Girls, that supporting character is Michel Gerard — and he does it in the most wonderful, humorous, and sassy way possible. Gerard is Lorelai’s co-worker, and while his often-cynical attitude can frustrate her at times, they also have a deeply loving friendship. He brings the show to life with his brutal honesty, witty remarks, and snarky sophistication that many viewers adore, but don’t give enough credit to. Everyone needs a Michel Gerard in their life!
Kirk Gleason
How could you not love Kirk and his many, many occupational changes. His slightly odd and quirky personality adds a lightness to the more serious plotlines in the show — and it’s much-needed. Kirk is often cast to the side by the residents of Stars Hollow themselves, but his steadfast loyalty to the town and his fun eccentricities make him a character that you just can’t help but love.
Miss Patty
Miss Patty, the town’s dance instructor, is a strong female character who is totally underappreciated. She works as a guiding womanly force for young girls, including Rory and Lane, and displays an evident independence that so many people strive for IRL. Miss Patty doesn’t take any nonsense from others and prioritizes her passion for dance, making her a beacon for following your dreams. She’s the queen of the series, TBH.
Babette Dell
Every town needs a local gossip, and Babette Dell fulfills that role perfectly. She acts as a longtime friend and neighbor of Lorelai’s, often letting her in on town secrets and offering advice (likely through inappropriate comments, which adds an entertaining touch of comic relief). Babette is also an inherently warm person who loves her family, community, and food — arguably, the most relatable of them all. You can tell she always means well towards others, making her an extremely lovable character.
Lindsay Lister
Lindsay is the very sweet local girl who formerly attended high school with Rory and, unfortunately, gets caught up in a bit of a love triangle with Rory and Dean. After Rory and Dean's romance comes to an end, he develops a relationship with Lindsay, tying the knot rather quickly. But…then Dean cheats on her, while married, with Rory. Let’s be real here: those two, lovebirds or not, were in the wrong. Lindsay! Deserved! Better!
