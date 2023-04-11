Remi Bader Partnered With Don Julio AND Has A Second Revolve Collection On The Way (Exclusive)
Remi Bader, AKA The Queen of Realistic TikTok Hauls, advocates for fun, inclusivity in fashion, and most recently — some good tequila. Bader quickly rose through the ranks as a content creator back in 2020, and has since delved into some pretty exciting endeavors. The TikTok star's latest partnership introduces Tequila Don Julio Rosado, a tequila aged for at least four months with a fruity finish and pink tint.
“This has been one of my most exciting campaigns because it's also just fun but also in line with me, with me really liking tequila, specifically my favorite being Don Julio. And yeah, it's just been super surreal,” Bader told Brit + Co in an exclusive interview.
The fashion personality recommended turning the Rosado into a cocktail consisting of an orange slice, some seltzer, and a little bit of agave. This isn’t the first time Bader has teamed up with Don Julio, as the alcohol brand sponsored her denim on diamond themed birthday party this past March (and to answer your question—yes, according to Remi, denim on denim “made a comeback and it’s still here”).
Image via Don Julio
Despite the entire campaign focusing on PTO (AKA party time off 💃), Bader shows no signs of stopping after revealing her second Revolve collection coming this Fall. “I'm excited about that because I think that'll be super different from the first. I was able to get my followers feedback from all of it this time and really implement their feedback. Where[as] the first time I just went in with what I thought people would like,” she explained.
The Remi x Revolve (Bader’s first collection) dropped in the Fall of last year, featuring “going out” fashion full of cropped and form-fitting items. The second line takes her fans’ opinions into account, offering a mix of new and exciting clothing options you can take from day to night. Remi mentioned that her plus-sized followers may not “feel comfortable wearing form-fitting clothes like I do.”
The second collection will feature looser and longer pieces to account for the comments addressing some dresses being too short. “I really wanted as much feedback as I can get so I could put that into this new line. I'm excited to see how it turns out.” So are we, Remi! With not as many size options being available in brick and mortar stores, Bader learned how to make shopping online work for her.
“I think the best tip is knowing your measurements and getting your measurements, which you could easily do online with a cheap Amazon measure [...] because every single online website and brand has a different size chart,” the content creator said. “And I think that's what makes it so difficult for people who don't know that and try to stick with one size and it's just not realistic.”
With Bader's upcoming new line and partnership with Don Julio, she makes sure to prioritize relaxation time in accordance with her more eccentric outings. “I'm better at balancing now,” she says. “I definitely balance it out with relaxing and watching TV shows and then make sure that I'm also partying and enjoying my time with friends and going out.”
What shows are currently filling her television screen? Love Island UK and the latest season of Love is Blind (that live reunion is about to be at the top of our Twitter feeds and we cannot wait). We’ll be watching both series while sipping on Don Julio and waiting for Remi’s new Revolve collection to launch.
Tequila Rosado Don Julio Spritz Recipe
Image via Don Julio
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
- Splash of Sparkling Water
- Lemon Wedge
Preparation
- Add 1.5 oz. of Tequila Don Julio Rosado to an ice-filled coupe glass. Top with a splash of sparkling water.
- Garnish: Lemon wedge
Stay in-the-know with all the latest style news from Brit + Co.
Header Photo Courtesy of Don Julio