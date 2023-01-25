45+ Winter Activities To Cure Your Cold-Weather Blues
No matter how you're feeling, whether you're having the best week ever or these early sunsets are really messing with your sleep schedule, one thing is for sure: filling your week with plenty of fun activities will make your day-to-day more fun. And it might even turn something like your least favorite season into a time that you enjoy.
While winter activities like playing in the snow and skiing are things that you can only do in the winter, you can't always guarantee that you'll have snow, or that you'll want to spend all day outdoors. Here are some fun games, movies, and puzzles (plus a few snow-day ideas, we couldn't resist!) that will make winter way more fun for you and yours.
Outdoor Activities
If you do want to take advantage of the activities you can only do in winter, head outside. For those of you with snow (lucky ducks!), go sledding or organize a giant snowball fight with your friends and family. Try your hand — or foot — at ice skating, build a snowman, and or grab your skiis for a cold-weather adventure that you're sure to remember.
Going on a walk or a hike can be a beautiful way to engage with nature in a low-key and spontaneous way, but if you'd really rather stay in your living room, yoga and stretching is also a good way to stay fit from the comfort of your own house.
Board Games
You really can't go wrong with a board game. There are so many different options to keep your mind engaged while also letting you relax, and kids and adults of all ages can take part. Some of our favorite card games include Skip-Bo and Dutch Blitz, and we can never get through a game of Exploding Kittens without laughing our heads off. You also don't want to miss University of Dope and Ransom Note, but checkers and chess are also classic options.
Puzzles
We love puzzles that show artwork, beautiful scenes, or nature. This Power Lunch puzzle is making us hungry, while this Monday At The Met pick showcases some famous works of art on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. You can also check out these virtual puzzles!
Reading
There's nothing like curling up with a good book, a warm drink, and a blanket, and we know we can't stop reading these Brand New Books For 2023. If you've read everything on your list already, then check out theseBooks Based On Your Enneagram and Iconic Books You Should Read At Least Once.
Movies + TV Series
We will literally always say yes to a movie night. Movies with holiday or wintry scenes are top of mind right now, but there are tons of Brand New TV Shows that you can hop on before their finales air. Check out the best Feel Good TV Shows for a laugh and the new 2023 Winter Movies you can't miss.
Video Games
Video games can be a fun way to get engaged in a world but have more of an active role than watching a movie or reading a book. And honestly, aren't we all Wii Sports and Roller Coaster Tycoon fans at heart?
You can't go wrong with Super Smash Bros or Minecraft, but TV fans should also check out Elden Ring, which features world building from Game of Thrones' George R. R. Martin and if you want to further explore the world of the 2023 hit showThe Last of Us, play its namesake game. The 2048 app (for Android) is also a quick and fun way to kill time.
Crafting
Crafts use your mind and your hands, and they're great for everyone because they can range from needing equipment to needing nothing but your hands, and it totally depends on what you feel like making. Try your hand at these Easy Sewing Projectsor create your own Vision Board For 2023. You can also turn your planner into an art project by checking out these Bullet Journal Hacks!
Cooking
Cooking can be relaxing and therapeutic when you're doing it just for fun, so pour yourself a drink and take your time making the best recipe ever. These Easy Rice Recipes will give you enough inspiration to last you the rest of the year, and with Butter Candles, Cloud Bread, and Thai Recipes to choose from, your menu will be anything but boring. Don't forget about your Super Bowl Snacks!
Baking
Baking can give you lots of sweet treats, plus it gives you the opportunity to lick the bowl which we always love doing. In addition to tasty picks like Gingerbread Cheesecakes, Sprinkle Brownie Cake Pops, and Cherry Chocolate-Covered Donuts, you can also go healthier with Vegan Baklava or Paleo Scones. You'll also want to check out our 60 Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes, whether you're cuddling up with your partner or riding solo — they’re just that good.
Online Classes
Whether you want to learn a new language or you want to try a new skill, there are tons of different classes you can find online. Check out DuoLingo to brush up on a language or two, Masterclass to learn from the best, or our own online B+C Online Classes to learn everything from beer brewing to embroidery.
