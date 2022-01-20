Introducing BFF: A Community for the Crypto Curious
If you haven’t followed Brit + Co for very long, you probably don’t remember that we have been into crypto before crypto was cool. In fact, nearly 4 years ago to the day, we hosted our very first Decrypting Crypto Summit and thousands of you showed up. At the time, Bitcoin was all the rage, yet only 4% of women were cryptocurrency buyers. We knew we had to shake things up by educating as many people as possible about this new, exploding financial opportunity.
Fast forward a few years, and the market opportunity has only gotten bigger. With NFTs, Ethereum and other new technologies, the industry is now a multi-trillion dollar one. Yet sadly, women are still largely on the sidelines with only a 19% participation rate.
If this technology ecosystem is part of our future world (or “web 3.0” as many are now calling it), then women should be equally participating to shape the path forward. That's precisely why I’ve recently helped launch a one-of-a-kind collective: meet BFF, a new community for the crypto curious.
Started collaboratively by myself, Jaime Schmidt, and over 50 female leaders across industries, we are a new decentralized organization with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and financially rewarded in crypto and web3.
If you're new to crypto, BFF is here for you: a community that makes space for both technical conversations and emotional vulnerability. We seek to help educate you, connect you to early-access opportunities, and most importantly, hope to create some financial upside for those that participate. Zing!
As the internet evolves, know that you're not alone on this journey, and you don't have to navigate this world of new paradigms or forge a path forward by yourself.
Want to get involved? Say no more! Get registered for BFF’s (free!) inaugural event on January 26th at 4:30 PST. Your hosts include people like me, Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Hyman (Rent the Runway), Gregg Renfrew (BeautyCounter), Deepica Mutyala (Live Tinted), Shiza Shahid (Our Place), Amy Porterfield, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Trust me when I say that there will be more than just education for those that join. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store.
And if you're looking to do some background research before the big day, here are some great resources to help you up your crypto IQ:
- Nicole Lapin Teaches Brit About Cryptocurrency
- Everything You Need to Know Before Investing in Cryptocurrency
- 5 Highlights from Brit + Co’s Cryptocurrency Summit
- A Guide to Buying NFT Art, and 19 Female Artists Leading the Charge
This is not about women simply hovering around the edges of an industry dominated by men. The next wave of the internet, i.e., “web3,” promises a decentralized future: where power and control don't reside with a select few, but rather in the hands of everyone all at once.
Together, we have the power to take ownership of the things we love, while building more positive and inclusive communities at the same time. It’s time for a healthier internet. Come learn more and help build the future with us.
Photo by Caroline Lee.
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.