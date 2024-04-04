8 Super Chic Cheap Sunglasses You Can Snag For Under $50
If you're anything like me, then you probably buy endless pairs of sunglasses...only to constantly lose them in the end. While I'm working on learning how to keep up with my sunnies, I've turned to buying more affordable pairs of sunglasses so I don't have to worry too much the next time they're left on the beach, lost in the sand somewhere. And while affordability is key, you don't have to have to compromise on style or accessorizing your outfit in order to save money. We've assembled our absolute favorite cheap sunglasses that are cute, on trend, but also won't break the bank! Keep reading for all of our adorable, affordable faves!
Shop Our Favorite Cheap Sunglasses Here!
Urban Outfitters Cat Eye Sunglasses
This cat eye sunglasses shape is trending ALL over social media right now, and we found the perfect pair for under $50! They've got the same qualities as all of the more designer and expensive versions except they're MUCH cheaper! This is a fun twist on a trend that won't go out of style anytime soon!
BP Square Sunglasses
The cool part about buying affordable sunglasses is getting to play around with more patterns, colors, and shapes. These pink square-shaped glasses are such a cool way to mix it up with your accessories and add a little fun aspect to your outfit.
Quay Aviator Sunglasses Gold
You always need at least one pair of classic aviators, and these definitely fit the bill. This shape's been around for years, making it a wardrobe staple set to go with just about any look. I haven't seen a pair like this ever be below $50, so these are a must!
Aire Whirlpool Aviators
These might be my favorite on the list because of how cool the shape is! I've been very into the 70's style boxy sunglasses like these, and with them trending right now, these would make for the perfect addition to your collection. They're giving Tom Ford perfection without giving you a Tom Ford price tag.
Fifth and Ninth Taya Oval Sunglasses
Who doesn't love a classic oval black pair of sunglasses? These are my daily go-to because you can dress them up or down — they go with everything! They're listed at such a great price-point, so run to add these to your cart!
BP Cat Eye Sunglasses
Oui oui, we adore these Parisian cat eye sunglasses — especially in this beige-pink color! These French style sunnies would look absolutely perfect with all of your spring and summer dresses that you've been dying to style.
Quay Locals Only Sunglasses
I absolutely love the unique shape on these glasses, with their unique aviator-esque square frame and dark lenses. Plus, if you're a gold girl then they'll look great with all your other accessories and jewelry.
Urban Outfitters Essential Oval
Audrey Hepburn called, and she so approves of these sunglasses! In case you're sensing a trend, these are giving me all the Parisian vibes with their classic oval shape. These would look SO cute styled with a chic little black dress and heels! Perfect for any upcoming Euro-summer trips you may have planned.
