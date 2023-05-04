19 Modern DIY Plant Stands To Transform Your Space For Spring
Plants already do a pretty good job of sprucing up our homes, but if you’re ready to take it to the next level, upgrade your favorite potted plant with a DIY plant stand that’s easy, colorful, and affordable. Whether you dig monochromatic metallic planters or color-dipped wooden stands, this list of creative planters you can make are sure to win you over. Read on to inspire your next DIY project with these modern + minimalist plant stands.
1. Dino Planter
Why stick to a regular pot when you can add a dinosaur to your space? A can of spray paint totally reinvents its look, but if you're feeling adventurous you can also freehand some designs. (via Brit + Co)
2. Mini Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand DIY
For a more mid-century modern style, opt for tapered legs when making your plant stand. Leave as is for a natural look or brighten it up with a coat of paint. (via Happiness Is Creating / DIYS.com)
3. DIY Acrylic + Wooden Plant Stand
Make this dreamy DIY plant stand using an acrylic box and wooden dowels. Though the materials that make up the plant stand are simple, there’s no doubt they combine to create one seriously chic contemporary construct. (via Monsters Circus)
4. DIY Wooden Plant Stand
Elevate your space by upgrading pieces you can find at the Dollar Store (yes, really!). It's easier and more affordable than you think to give your home a spring refresh.
5. DIY Raised Copper Pot Plant Stand
Never underestimate the power that metallic accents have when it comes to transforming your space. This plant stand made of copper pipes will add a touch of sophistication to any plain planter while maintaining those minimalist vibes. (via Pure Sweet Joy)
6. Gold Cement Planters
You don't have to be a craft expert to knock this DIYout of the park. The secret to getting the gold foil to easily attach to the cement is Mod Podge. Play around with your application to figure out a one-of-a-kind contemporary look. (via Brit + Co)
7. Rope + Copper Plant Stand DIYs
If you can’t find a plant stand that already comes with a copper finish, no problem. Simply use copper spray paint on the stand of your choice for a modern touch. Make sure to find a stand with a flat top, then tightly wrap rope around the top and there you have it: modern + minimal copper perfection. (via Stories)
8. Marble + Copper Plant Stand DIY
For a marble and copper stand that’s nothing short of fancy, pair a marble tile with copper pipes for legs. Once finished, the elegant structures will earn you plenty of compliments and questions from your friends as to how you pulled it off. (via A Joyful Riot)
9. Macrame Hanging Planters
You can make these bold and colorful hanging planters any day of the week — they'll only take you 30 minutes! Pick jersey knit fabric in all of your favorite colors. (via Brit + Co)
10. Mini Plant Stands
Upgrade your basic potted plants with these miniature stands. Although these were made using E6000 glue, you can totally use a nail gun for extra support. (via Homey Oh My!)
11. Concrete Planter + Wooden Stand DIY
For a decorative item that’s equally sturdy and minimalistic, pair a plant stand made of thick square wooden dowels with a concrete planter. Be warned: It can get a little messy with the quick-drying concrete mix, so consider using a mixing bowl and a spoon you wouldn’t mind ruining. (via Francois et Moi / Homedit)
12. Skinny Planter Stand DIY
This DIY project proves window boxes don’t always have to stay perched under your windows. Made of a window box and gold-painted aluminum tubes, this gorgeous skinny planter stand will make a perfect addition to your entryway. (via A Beautiful Mess)
13. West Elm-Inspired DIY Plant Stand
Save big bucks with this DIY take on a West Elm-inspired plant stand. The whole project costs around $6, which is a steal considering the alternative store-bought option. Experiment with both light and dark wood for a range of different looks and feels. (via The Rugged Home)
14. Acacia Wood Plant Stand DIY
For this IKEA hack, use a generous amount of super glue to attach wooden acacia plates onto the original white metal circles. Though, if there’s another set of plants you’ve got your eye on — go for it! Whether you choose to go with marble slabs or metallic trinket dishes, the possibilities are endless. (via Sugar & Cloth)
15. Clothing Rack Vertical Garden
Reuse an old piece of furniture that's just been sitting idly by. Paint it funky colors, add some macrame holders, and you've got yourself a beautiful vertical garden. (via Brit + Co)
16. Bullet Planter DIY
Combine a cone-shaped planter pot with weldable steel rods for a seriously unique plant stand. If you want your pot to look even more minimalist, consider spraying it with primer and an enamel paint to achieve a similar finish. (via Tatertots and Jello)
17. DIY Copper Pipe + Wood Slice Side Table
Rustic meets modern in this copper and wood plant stand. The bare wood, though rustic, gives off a simple and sleek vibe. (via Fall for DIY)
18. DIY Wire Plant Stand
If you love your share of DIYs that require little-to-no effort, consider this super simple DIY wire plant stand. Repurpose lampshades with wires that connect the top and bottom by turning them into these chic plant stands. To find those wire lampshade frames, visit your local thrift store. (via The Merrythought)
19. DIY Planter Box
If you're settling into a permanent home, consider making yourself a larger planter box that can sit outside. The best part about this DIY might just be the fact it only costs $23!
Which of these DIY plant stands will you try? Check us out on Pinterest for more ways to upgrade your home!
Lead image via B+C