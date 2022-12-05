20 Brand New Movies To Watch This Winter
New movies always add a little bit of magic to our everyday, which we definitely need after the holidays wrap up. We'll admit that after the shimmer of New Year's Day wears off, January can be a tough month to get through. It's cold, it's dreary, and there aren't a ton of holidays to look forward to before things begin to thaw in the Spring (except for Valentine's Day, which is a great excuse to eat all things chocolate).
From moving biopics to rom-coms that will give you butterflies, these films are set to make your winter a whole lot better. The best part is that some of them come out in December, which means you can watch them in between all your holiday movies. Keep reading for the new movies we're most excited for!
Sr., On Netflix December 2
This documentary from Hollywood giant Robert Downey Jr. follows the life and career of his father (Robert Downey Sr.) in a moving tribute.
The Whale, In Theaters December 9
Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink star in this film about a reclusive English teacher who struggles to reconnect with his teenage daughter. A clip of the film's six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival went viral.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody, In Theaters December 23
Experience the life and career of Whitney Houston with this biopic (named after one of our favorite songs of all time), from a time when no one knew her name to when she became an international sensation. Naomi Ackie starts in the starring role.
Shotgun Wedding, On Amazon Prime December 28
Darcy and Tom (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) are excited to get married at their destination venue — that is, until the entire wedding party gets taken hostage.
The Pale Blue Eye, On Netflix January 6
The year is 1830 and detective Augustus is called to West Point's United States Military Academy to investigate a series of murders — along with the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe, who's a cadet at the academy.
The Old Way, In Theaters January 6
Colton (Nicholas Cage) is a retired gunslinger and after a man from his past returns to take revenge, Colton must avenge his wife with the help of their young daughter.
A Man Called Otto, In Theaters January 13
Otto (played by Tom Hanks) is a grumpy widower who's ready to give up on his life. When a new, young family moves into his neighborhood and disrupts his routine, Otto discovers an unexpected friendship with Marisol.
When You Finish Saving The World, In Theaters January 20
Starring big names like Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, and Alisha Boe, this film follows mother-son duo Evelyn and Ziggy as they slowly begin seeing their relationship mirrored in their conversations with others, as Ziggy pursues a young woman at school and Evelyn helps a teen at her shelter.
The Son, In Theaters January 20
Nicholas moves in with his father Peter (Hugh Jackman) and Peter's new partner and baby a few years after his parents' divorce. Peter tries to take care of everyone in his life but quickly focuses too much on the past instead of holding onto the present.
Missing, In Theaters January 20
When her mother goes missing during a vacation with her new boyfriend, teenager June (Storm Reid) uses all of the technology at her disposal to figure out what happened to her.
Teen Wolf: The Movie, On Paramount+ on January 26
In this follow-up to the MTV show, Scott and his friends are back to confront a new evil and bring the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, and Kitsunes of Beacon Hills together.
Distant, In Theaters January 27
Asteroid miner Andy's spaceship crash lands on an alien planet with no one to keep him company except his AI survival suit. As he loses oxygen, he connects via radio with Naomi, a fellow crew member who is trapped in her escape pod somewhere on the planet.
Maybe I Do, In Theaters January 27
Allen and Michelle (Emma Roberts) are in a committed relationship and decide to invite their parents to meet each other so they can talk about getting married. After the couple learns that their parents already know each other, a variety of opinions on marriage come to the surface.
Your Place Or Mine, On Netflix February 10
Best friends Debbie and Peter (Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) are complete opposites. When they decide to swap homes — and lives — for an entire week, they discover that the things that they need might not be the things they want.
Magic Mike's Last Dance, In Theaters February 10
Mike (Channing Tatum) is left broke after a bad business deal goes bust. After heading to London with a socialite, Mike prepares a show with new props and dancers as he realizes that everything is on the line.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania, In Theaters February 17
Scott and Hope team up with their families to explore the Quantum Realm. What begins as a fun adventure turns dark when they come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror.
Emily, In Theaters February 17
On her deathbed, Emily Brontë thinks back on the experiences and struggles that inspired her to write Wuthering Heights, turning her from local misfit to worldwide writer. The film stars Emma Mackey as the titular character.
Sharper, On Apple TV+ February 17
Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore, and Justice Smith star in this film that follows a con artist who faces Manhattan's billionaires head-on.
Jesus Revolution, In Theaters February 24
1970s America is divided as ever, and two very different people decide to come together in hopes of uniting their community. It doesn't take long for them to learn that what unites us is stronger than what separates us in this true story.
What's Love Got To Do With It, In Theaters Soon
This rom-com jumps between London and Lahore as single filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) decides to document her best friend's arranged marriage.
