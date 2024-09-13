6 Fall Haircuts And Hairstyles Anyone Can Pull Off, According To A Celeb Stylist
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
If you're anything like me, then you're itching to get a new haircut for the quickly approaching fall season. But instead of going for the same two-inch trim you always do, you may be wondering: what are hottest trending hairstyles right now? There are so many great cuts and looks circling the internet right now, so I consulted my favorite LA hair stylist, Bryce Scarlett, to ask for his expert advice, best tips, and fabulous inspo to take to the salon for your next hair appointment. Here are his favorite ideas for new cuts and hairstylesto try this fall!
Curtain Bangs
The ever-iconic Bryce Scarlett let us know how to achieve this look on Daisy Edgar Jones. He explained that to recreate textured curtain bangs, you want to start by cutting the bangs to a length that just grazes the eyebrows, then use a razor or texturizing shears to add soft, wispy layers. He also recommends blow-drying the bangs with Drybar Full Pint Medium Round Ceramic Brush to create volume and shape. Finish with Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray to enhance the movement and ensure the bangs don't fall flat. We love this fun style for the fall!
Clavi Cut
Bryce thinks that the Clavi Cut is "one of the few hairstyles that can look great on just about anyone." He said that the cut can essentially flatter any face shape through a few slight tweaks. "For example, with someone with a rounder face, I would do a combination of the classic Clavi Cut mixed with a 'Bubble Bob' look to flatter a rounder face," Bryce explained. He continued that he would do a more classic Clavi Cut for someone with a longer, more narrow face and focus "those face layers on hitting the collar bone in just the right spot to tie in the hairstyle and flatter the full face."
And while your haircut is sure to look fabulous at first-cut, Bryce has some suggestions for how you can get that "just out of the salon" look everyday. He suggests using a thickening or volumizing shampoo and conditioner set (he loves Drybar’s Big Brew Thickening & Lifting Shampoo and Conditioner) paired with minimal heat and his go-to protectant (Drybar’s Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist). After it's styled to your liking, Bryce recommends topping it all off with dry shampoo for added volume and hair oil for shine!
Lob
Bryce describes a lob as a cut that shifts "the weight of your hair from the back to the front of your face." You can get the look by asking for face-framing layers down to your collarbone with the back hair strands resting on your neck. Bryce said, "This gives a hairstyle that is sophisticated yet fun while still being functional and able to be pulled back into a ponytail and/or a slick back bun for different hair wear options depending on preference and lifestyle needs."
Full Glamour Waves
These full glamour waves are the ultimate expression of elegance this fall, and we think you'll agree! Bryce tells us to think rich, voluminous curls that evoke classic Hollywood beauty while feeling effortlessly chic! If you ask me, that's all that I'm trying to achieve this season.
This style brings a touch of sophistication and timeless beauty to your look, whether you're headed out for a night on the town, or simply heading out for a fabulous brunch. The best tip Bryce could give would be to tease your hair when you're trying to get this style. Don’t be afraid to make your hair really big — you can always bring it down later!
Sleek Bob
Everyone knows that our fave Hailey Bieber totally rocks the bob, but one style we love in particular is this sleek bob that Bryce styled for her. It's so incredibly chic, and the waves give it a fun bounce that everyone will love this fall. TBH, we're calling it now — everyone will be getting bobs this autumn! So save this inspo for your next hair appointment ASAP!
Clean Side Swept Bangs
Another incredibly chic look that everyone will have this fall is this hairstyle that Bryce styled on Daisy Edgar Jones. It's a timeless, clean ponytail with simple curtain bangs. And while the more messy curtain bangs will be trending in a more bohemian way, we predict we'll also be seeing a more tame version of them styled to the side as well! Plus...anything Daisy does, sign me up!
Subscribe to our newsletter to find more hair inspo this fall season!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Bryce Scarlett
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.