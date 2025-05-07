10 Unique Handmade Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Love

While store-bought gifts are great, there’s something extra special about a Mother’s Day gift made by hand. Whether it’s something simple like a card or a freshly-baked batch of mom’s favorite cookies, a handmade gift shows that you actually took the time out of your busy schedule to craft something tailored to her. Our list of handmadeMother’s Day gifts is full of love – and each one is sure to make mom tear up in the best way.

Scroll on for 10 unique Mother's Day gifts you can make yourself for a special touch!

Katya Wolf / PEXELS 1. A handmade card A handmade card feels far more personal than any store-bought design. It’s a simple yet heartfelt way to show your love and appreciation! To make one, use cardstock, watercolor paper, or any recycled materials you think would work well. From there, you can add hand-lettered messages, pressed flowers, drawings, or even fabric scraps.

Julia M Cameron / PEXELS 2. Air dry clay goodies Other than being super fun to make yourself, air dry clay goodies like candle holders, picture frames, coasters, magnets, and more are easily both useful and sentimental because you took the time to handcraft them. Once your creations dry, paint them with acrylics and seal them with a clear vanish so they last for years to come!

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS 3. A personalized collage Collages are another fun one – you can make your own for mom using old photos, magazine spreads, postcards, ticket stubs, or old book excerpts. Arrange your desired design on a canvas, some cardboard, or even just a piece of thick paper, using glue to set each piece.

Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS 4. Handmade jewelry Jewelry made by hand will feel thoughtful as ever to the accessory-loving mom. Plus, you can tailor your pieces to match her taste! Use new or thrifted beads, wire, and clasps, paying special attention to her favorite colors. For an added bonus, create some of your very own beads for each piece (necklaces, bracelets, and earrings) using air dry clay!

Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS 5. DIY body care Handmade body scrubs or bath salts encourage mom to take time for herself and feel pampered right at home. We have DIY tutorials for both body scrubs and balt salts , which are easily customizable with essential oils. Once your concoctions are done, package them in clean jars with some fun ribbons and a tag describing each one.

Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS 6. Handmade candles using old jars and tins Candles are always going to make cozy gifts – but making your own adds a personalized, sustainable touch as opposed to buying them new. To make your own candles, repurpose old jars or tins by adding a wick then pouring a melted mix of soy or beeswax flakes with added fragrance oil. You can also decorate the outside of your containers with ribbons, collaged paper pieces, or a DIY label.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS 7. Make your own jam Making your own jam is not an easy feat, so mom’s sure to feel appreciated knowing you put some time and love into the batch you give her. This is an especially great Mother’s Day gift to give if she enjoys toast, baking, or charcuterie boards! Use seasonal fruits, sugar, and lemon juice for the base of your jam, then simmer the mixture until it’s thickened. From there, pour the jam into clean jars, adding a handwritten label or fabric cover over the lid for a rustic look.

Alex Falconer / PEXELS 8. Make your own syrup A DIY syrup can be just as cool for the coffee-loving mom. Any flavor is quite easy to make, seeing that all you need is water, sugar, and the flavorful element. We like lavender (use dried lavender), blueberry (use muddled berries), or gingerbread (use brown butter and cinnamon). Once your syrup is done and cooled down, pour it into a clean glass bottle for mom to use in the AM! Of course, you can decorate the bottle using handmade labels, tags, and ribbons.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 9. Bake cookies Because what mom doesn’t enjoy cookies, especially on her special day? Cookies are classic comfort treats and baking them yourself adds a layer of care. After you whip up her favorite flavor, hand the batch over in a cute tin or gift bag! Here are a few of our favorite cookie recipes to inspire you: Jacques Torres Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chai Latte Cookies

Almond Flour Cookies

Kaboompics / PEXELS 10. Customize a thrifted glass or bottle This next handmade Mother’s Day gift is eco-friendly, charming, and can double as a flower vase or a plant propagation station! First, thrift a fun glass piece then paint it with some glass paint. You can add ribbon, twine, or beaded strands to the outside for extra flair. From there, add fresh flowers or plant cuttings to complete the gift.

