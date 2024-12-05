20 Healthy Recipes For Weight Loss You'll Want For Dinner Every Night
Losing weight doesn’t mean saying goodbye to delicious, satisfying meals – and these healthy recipes for weight loss are proof. The process of eating healthy to lose weight can seem daunting, but really, it’s all about finding dishes that are as nourishing as they are tasty. You can still chow down on stir fries and soups, ones that will actually have you looking forward to dinner.
Get ready to whip up these deliciously healthy recipes for weight loss that are anything but boring!
Jeanine Donofrio + Jack Mathews
Lemony Greens Soup
While a lot of seasonal soups can feel overly dense, this lemony greens soup is packed with plenty of nourishing veggies, lemon, and fresh dill. It gets a wonderful flavor boost from miso paste, proving that healthy recipes for weight loss can still taste great. (via Love and Lemons Every Day for Brit + Co)
Forks & Foliage
Authentic Fattoush Salad
If weight loss is your goal, you really can't go wrong with a salad. Don't make the mistake of building yourself a bland bowl, though: follow this easy recipe for Fattoush Salad that's boosted with a variety of fresh veggies and crunchy, satisfying pita chips instead! (via Forks & Foliage for Brit + Co)
Ashley Bare
Grilled Harissa Shrimp with Chickpea-Dill Tomato Sauce
Protein lovers are gonna go crazy for this healthy shrimp dish. The best part is it only takes 30 minutes to prepare! Dinner is served. (via Brit + Co)
Lindsey Rose Johnson
Simple Walnut-Crusted Salmon
Salmon is super nutritious – it's packed with omega 3's, which can help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and decrease your risk for disease. You'll get a nice dose of protein, too, which will help you feel fuller for longer. This fish is coated in a yummy, honey mustard-infused walnut crust that turns deliciously crispy after baking. (via 100 Days of Real Food for Brit + Co)
Earthly Provisions
Farrotto with Butternut Squash
This vegan and vegetarian-friendly recipe deserves a spot in your weight loss meal plan. It's like your typical creamy risotto, but made with farro instead: a healthy grain that's loaded up with lotsa fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. (via Earthly Provisions)
Completely Delicious
Coconut Rice Veggie Bowls
Chances are, you've got a bag of jasmine rice sitting in your pantry right this very moment. Make use of it to craft these delicious rice bowls topped with green goodness. (via Completely Delicious)
A Virtual Vegan
Tofu Quinoa Stir Fry
This healthy recipe for weight loss swaps the typical rice for quinoa, and tofu for animal-based protein to make each bite a lil' bit lighter. It still tastes divine, plus it'll save you from a pricey takeout bill on the nights you really don't feel like cooking: it only takes 30 minutes to make! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Half Baked Harvest
Grilled Pesto Zucchini Stuffed with Tomatoes and Orzo
This Mediterranean-inspired dish has it all: healthy grains, fresh veg, and a huge punch of flavor, thanks to the pesto. It's a great way to make use of zucchini, especially in the summer when it's in season. (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Edgy Veg
Vegan Cauliflower Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce wraps of any kind make great healthy recipes for weight loss, but this cauliflower version really takes the cake since it's sheet pan-friendly and totally vegan. Def adding this one to our lunch repertoire! (via The Edgy Veg)
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Mediterranean Chickpea Salad
Searching for some good, no-cook healthy recipes for weight loss? Consider your search over. This nutritious chickpea salad – packed with Mediterranean flavors, no less – is a great dish for getting all your veggies in. It also holds up well as a meal prepped lunch! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Averie Cooks
Grilled Chili Peach Chicken
Prep this 10-minute chicken to add flavor to healthy wraps, salads, and grain bowls. The mix of sweet and savory is everything. (via Averie Cooks)
The Real Food Dietitians
Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
We're salivating just looking at this bowl of white chicken chili. There's truly no shortage of flavor in this protein-rich recipe! Plus, you have options: you can use the stovetop, slow cooker, or Instant Pot to make it. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Hello Little Home
Warm Farro Kale Salad
Healthy veg? Check. Tangy feta? Check. Hearty dinner? Check. This is one of those salads that doesn't necessarily feel like a salad, since it's served warm and has plenty of ingredients to fill your tummy, like cauliflower, farro, and walnuts. (via Hello Little Home)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Turkey Hummus Wrap with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Got some leftover turkey from Thanksgiving? Use up what's left by making these easy, healthy, and delicious lunch wraps. With turkey and hummus, your meal will be bulked up with a good amount of protein to keep you feelin' full throughout the day. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup will never not be comforting AF. This iteration is super healthy since it calls for low-sodium chicken broth and tons of veg. You can easily use a rotisserie chicken for this to help speed up the cooking process. The best part? You're gonna have plenty of leftovers to eat on. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
The First Mess
Sweet Potato & Broccoli Rabe Sheet Pan Dinner with Ginger Peanut Sauce
Sheet pan meals are simply amazing, saving you considerable time prepping dinner (and cleaning up after it). We love how colorful this recipe is! The zingy ginger-peanut sauce truly makes it a standout in terms of healthy recipes for weight loss. (via The First Mess)
Feel Good Foodie
Kale Pear Salad with Candied Walnuts
Though you might feel a bit hesitant to start mixing in sweeter ingredients with something that's typically savory (like a salad), this dish packed with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and tangy blue cheese will definitely change your mind. Load up a big bowl for yourself to soak in all the fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins it has to offer! (via Feel Good Foodie)
A Spicy Perspective
Teriyaki BBQ Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Because, truly, what's more fun than eating your dinner off of a stick? These shrimp skewers are light, yet flavorful. Pair 'em with some brown rice to incorporate a healthy grain and complete the meal. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Takes Two Eggs
Easy Japchae
Japchae (AKA Korean glass noodle stir fry) hosts a whole rainbow of veggies, protein-ful egg, and small pieces of tender beef to fill you up. With this recipe, you'll be cheffing it up just like your local takeout joint in no time. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Barley & Sage
Greek Chicken Bowls with Toasted Pearl Couscous
CAVA, who?! These Greek chicken bowls present some pretty hot competition for one of our fave food chains. They're healthy and filling, plus totally customizable in terms of the toppings. (via Barley & Sage)
