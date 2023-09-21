5 Show-Stopping Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By This Year’s Best TV Shows
Get ready to turn your favorite TV characters into the life of your very own Halloween party with a costume extravaganza that's sure to steal the show. Nothing gets the people going like a good ol’ pop culture reference, so whether you're a die-hard fan of 2023's best dramas or comedies, dressing up as your beloved TV icons is the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest season of the year! Here are 5 TV show-inspired costume ideas that can help you transform into the small-screen stars you adore, ensuring your Halloween night is a binge-worthy blockbuster.
Daisy Jones & The Six
Photo by Lacey Terrell / Prime Video
The fashion of 2023's Daisy Jones & The Six was only one element of the show that kept us hooked. Just bask in that super 70's styling! The band's leading lady Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) was *always* 'fitted up in pieces indicative of the retro era.
You can channel her looks this Halloween by rocking a lacy, fringe-y two-piece and a kimono like the picture above, finishing things off with a red lip, long hair, sheer tights, and rockstar-esque boots. Some of Daisy's other looks include distressed jean shorts, crochet pieces, frilly lace-up tops, bellbottom jeans, and of course, some really cool sunglasses. In need of more inspo? Perhaps it's time for a rewatch!
Get The Look: Daisy Jones & The Six
Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono
Succession
Photo by Macall Polay / HBO
If you hopped on this year's breakout quiet luxury trend, you might be well-equipped to pull off a Succession-inspired Halloween costume. Shiv Roy is the ultimate fashion icon, and the pieces she wears in the TV show can be commonly found (if they don't already exist in your closet) at consignment or thrift stores.
Take this monochromatic outfit for example: you'll sport a gray suit set atop a textured gray turtleneck. Pull all the details together by layering up on gold jewelry and carrying a briefcase for the business vibes.
Get The Look: Succession
Steve Madden Imaan Blazer + Devin Utility Pant
The Bear
Image via Frank Ockenfels/FXFX Networks
You'll have all your pals saying "yes, chef!" once you finalize your The Bear Halloween costume. The show was a total hit this year, so the costume will be well-received and instantly recognized.
Dress up as Chef Sydney by rocking a formal white buttoned shirt under a navy blue apron. Then, accessorize the costume with a dish rag, a bandana, slip-on clogs, and – if you're feeling super spirited – a cooking pan or another similar kitchen gadget.
Get The Look: The Bear
Everlane The Short-Sleeve Box Shirt
The Last Of Us
Photo by Liane Hentscher / HBO
If you're lucky, you won't be approached by zombies this Halloween. But even sans zombies, you can channel Ellie (and Joel, if your boo or guy friend's tagging along) from The Last Of Us with just a few accessible clothing pieces.
Using this photo for reference, throw on a gray long sleeve shirt, then layer a red short sleeve button-up over top. For the bottoms, opt for some simple straight-leg jeans. Complete the look with Converse sneakers or combat boots, a backpack, and an army jacket. As far as hair and makeup goes, wear a messy ponytail and get creative using eyeshadow or eyeliner to create 'dirt' marks on your face and neck.
Get The Look: The Last Of Us
Eddie Bauer Favorite Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Jury Duty
Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee
We laughed at Jury Duty until we couldn't laugh any more. Though this TV show is one long trick, you can make your inspired costume a total treat with the help of an easy stick-on name tag.
To dress like cast members Ronald, Jeannie, or Noah, simply reach into your closet for the most normal, average person outfit you could possibly find, then slap on a sticker name tag with your 'juror' number and name written on it. Use props like a binder full of court 'paperwork' to finish your Halloween costume off.
Get The Look: Jury Duty
Name Tag Labels
