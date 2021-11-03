Brit Gets Hypnotized By Hypnotherapist Grace Smith
When we think of hypnosis, we usually think of gimmicky shows with swinging pocket watches and mind control. But is there any truth to this? This week, Brit sits down with Grace Smith, one of the nation's top hypnotherapists, to give us some insight into what hypnotherapy is and how it can help us.
And in this very special episode of TMSN, Brit talks about what happened during her first ever hypnotherapy session that took place just before this show's recording. Brit and Grace also discuss how transformative hypnosis can be for reducing stress and healing trauma, addiction, and much more. Plus, stay tuned for a relaxation exercise you can do at home that'll make you feel less stressed in 60 seconds.
Episode Highlights From Does Hypnotherapy Work with Grace Smith
- Meet Grace Smith
- The benefits of practicing hypnosis over Zoom
- How Grace got her start in hypnotherapy
- Hypnotherapy is meditation with a goal
- The difference between a hypnotherapist and hypnotist
- What part of the brain is activated during hypnotherapy
- The primary use cases for hypnotherapy
- The mind-body connection that happens during hypnotherapy
- How long it takes for hypnotherapy patients to see results
- A hypnotherapy exercise to help destress
- Brit's experience in her hypnosis session
- A great place to start with hypnotherapy
- Who can benefit from hypnotherapy
- Grace's most interesting hypnosis session of all time
