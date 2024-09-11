5 Outdated Home Trends Interior Designers Would Hate To See In 2025
Barn doors, millennial grey, and all-white kitchens have officially faded from the home decor spotlight. Heading into 2025 we're seeing more dynamic, layered, and personalized styles versus cookie-cutter looks. Vintage pieces that add character, rich, earthy tones and textured finishes that bring in warmth, and natural materials are now defining the new modern aesthetic, making homes feel more inviting, lived-in, and elevated. Here are five design trends that designers are excited to see exit the home decor scene ASAP.
Outdated Design Trends For 2025
Shutterstock
Goodbye: Overly Industrial Aesthetic
"One design trend we would love to see disappear in 2025 is the overly industrial, exposed-pipe aesthetic," says Taylor Hahn, cofounder of LA-based House of Rolison. "While it's had its moment, it often feels cold and impersonal, especially in residential spaces."
Nils Timm, House of Rolison
Hello: Warm, Organic Elements
Instead, cozier spaces that combine texture, warmer colors and organic materials are in. "I believe people are craving more warmth, comfort, and organic design elements that connect them to nature," adds Taylor.
Goodbye: Trend Shopping
There's a shift toward more thoughtful and intentional interiors rather than stocking up on everything you see trending on TikTok. The 2025 design trends look to emphasize sustainability, comfort, and timeless elegance. "Another design trend we are not fond of is over commercialization and trend shopping for your home, specific to furniture," says Amanda Leigh, cofounder of House of Rolison.
Nils Timm, House of Rolison
Hello: Investment Pieces
"Although there is nothing wrong with shopping for dupes of trendy designer furniture, we would rather see people invest in pieces they truly are passionate about and will love for years to come," adds Amanda. She suggests investing in long-lasting pieces that you curate through travel, moments in life, or "simply falling in love with a piece online."
Sustainability is also a key focus, with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials like reclaimed wood, recycled glass, and organic fabrics. Mix vintage and antique pieces with contemporary furniture for a more personal and timeless look. Top the look with bold, statement pieces, such as sculptural lighting or handmade furniture, over mass-produced items for a stronger sense of individuality. Invest in pieces that you love, have a back story, and make your home uniquely yours.
Shutterstock
Goodbye: Smart Home Technology
Smart home systems manage your heat, AV, and lighting automatically based on pre-set programs, but they can be more complicated than convenient. "I believe it’s getting too complex to navigate, upkeep and spend even more time with technology in the home, which should want us want to simplify, disintegrate and make our homes the warm place where AI has no place," says Natália Severdia, founder of Interior Studio Natália and an interior designer based in Truckee, California.
Hello: Biophilic Design
Biophilic design incorporates natural elements like plants, water features, and natural light to promote a deeper connection to nature, and create a calm and healthy living environment. Overall, modern home decor trends are embracing individuality, sustainability, and a connection to the natural world.
Goodbye: Dark Maximalism
“One home décor trend that could be left behind as we head into 2025 is "dark maximalism," a style that leans heavily into dark colors and rich textures to create moody atmospheres," says Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors. "While this trend offers drama and depth when achieved correctly, it can easily overwhelm a space if not carefully curated." Without the right balance between richness and cohesion, Johanna says, "the abundance of dark tones and excessive ornamentation can make rooms feel cluttered and heavy, rather than cozy and inviting."
Michael P.H. Clifford, a1000xbetter
Hello: Softer Palettes
Styles like Scandinavian minimalism or eclectic designs that mix boldness with light, airy tones are excellent alternatives, adds Johanna. "These trends emphasize contrast, cultural influences, and personal expression, while avoiding the potential of a space feeling too crowded or dark. By embracing softer palettes, curved furniture, and sustainable materials, homeowners can still enjoy expressive, cosy spaces — just with a touch more lightness and harmony.”
Shutterstock
Goodbye: Kitschy Kitchens
Kitschy kitchens was a 2024 trend that was set to take off, but as with anything too kitschy, it got old fast. "Burn out and informational overload need to be balanced out with homes that feel therapeutic, calm and simple, acting as places to recharge and regain peace and tranquility. We need to let the eye and mind rest and not be overly stimulated," Natália says.
Hello: Tranquil Spaces
Earthenware, plants, terrazzo are all trends we're seeing in kitchens. Some designers were still on the fence about open shelving, but it's something that if you have the space and design with intention (choosing quality items that you love and eliminating clutter) they are still a popular trend among our favorite designers.
Gavin Cater, Bungalowe
In the end, it all comes down to creating spaces that bring you joy and reflect your unique self. Whether you're someone home in a way that feels authentic to you. Incorporating meaningful mementos alongside timeless, durable furniture will keep your space not only fresh and stylish but also enduringly relevant. The focus 2025 is on blending quality with personal expression, ensuring your home remains a sanctuary for years to come.
