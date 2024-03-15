8 Life-Changing Joan Didion Books You Absolutely Must Read
Joan Didion is a literary icon who was able to carve her path with sharp observations and elegant prose. The female writer's body of work is absolutely remarkable, and spans a wide range of topics and genres that allow readers to get a close look into her life and the world around her. Didion passed away in 2021, but her literary legacy is one that will live on for all time.
If you haven't taken a dive into Joan Didion's books, she's one author you'll definitely want to spend some time with. Her books provide a roadmap on how to deal with some of life's biggest challenges, and are incredibly thought-provoking. With so many great pieces of work, though, it can be difficult to know where to start. To help, this list explores eight of her most influential books and essential reads. Once you've read one of these books, though, you'll want to read them all!
The Best Joan Didion Books To Read In 2024
The White Album
A great way to get familiar with Joan Didion is to dive into some of her essays. The White Album is a beautiful compilation of some of her best pieces, and it covers Didion's experiences in the 60s and 70s. What has made The White Album so memorable is how deeply personal it is and the authentic look readers get into Didion's innermost thoughts.
Slouching Towards Bethlehem
Slouching Towards Bethlehem is another wonderful collection of Didion's essays. The titular essay explores the drug scene in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district, while others examine the lives of actresses, journalists, and Hollywood wives. It is a beautiful tapestry of stories that makes it one of Didion's most memorable pieces of work.
Play It As It Lays
A Book of Common Prayer
The Year of Magical Thinking
Where I Was From
Blue Nights
Let Me Tell You What I Mean
Let Me Tell You What I Mean is one of the most recent Joan Didion books, as well as one of her most impactful. It is a collection of her literary and political essays and serves as a wide-ranging exploration of American culture and society. It is packed with nuggets of wisdom that readers can carry with them long after finishing the book.
