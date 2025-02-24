Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'

Considering the popularity of Spencer and Alex's relationship in 1923, it might surprise you to know Julia Schlaepfer was nervous to bring the "special" story to life with actor Brandon Sklenar. "I was a little nervous because I was like, 'This is such a big universe and I want [fans] to love it as much as they love 1883 and Yellowstone,'" she tells Brit + Co exclusively.

Here's what Julia Schlaepfer had to say about Brandon Sklenar, Alex and Spencer, and Harrison Ford in Brit + Co's exclusive 1923 season 2 interview.

Julia Schlaepfer says filming '1923' with Brandon Sklenar felt like a "secret." "Brandon [Sklenar] and I, when we were filming [season 1] in Africa, we would talk all the time about how it felt like we were making this really secret little indie movie together because we were so separate from the rest of the cast," she says. "Everything was so new to us, we were in Africa, and so it kind of felt like a secret. It felt like a very personal thing." She didn't quite realize just how special 1923 was until she finally got to see the show's opener. "I'll never forget actually, [when] our producer Michael Friedman showed us the opening credits for the first time," Julia adds. "We were in Malta and we were doing the swimming sequence and he was like, 'I have to show this to you guys because I don't think you know how special it is.'" "Our names pop up right after Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and we all, like, cried together, and I think I was like, "Oh, this is so exciting and big,'" she continues. "It's been so special and I'm really glad that the fans like it."

But for the new episodes, Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar "barely" saw each other. Yep, after countless fan edits, I can confidently say fans love Alex and Spencer — but (to my utter heartbreak), Julia teases we'll see way less of her and Brandon onscreen together this time around after season 1 split up their characters in the finale. "It was very separate," she says of filming the upcoming episodes. "I mean, we block shot as well, so we were all kind of coming in at different times to film, but no, we did not [see each other a lot...Season one we spent all our time together, this season we barely spent any time together. It was very much like, suddenly we were ripped apart. But that's what the characters are going through." Now, this is a huge tease for what to expect from 1923 season 2 (and might even be a spoiler) because some fans' biggest question is: When are Alex and Spencer going to reunite?! Unfortunately, it looks like it'll take a bit before we see them together again. Even though it was an "odd" and "isolating" thing, and a "totally opposite experience" from filming the first season, Julia says the split "works for the characters this season, you know. It was very helpful as an actor because that's what they're going through as well."

Fans can expect to see a whole new side to Alex in '1923' season 2. Even though Alex is on her own, it was important to Julia that she still have that "sparkle" we all love. "It was about digging deep and finding a more scrappy side to her," she says. "It was tricky because I didn't want to lose Alex's sparkle, I didn't want to lose the vivacious, happy side of her, but she's going through something completely different. So bringing the core of who she is and what she stands for and how deeply she loves and how bravely she lives combined with, you know, the fear and the determination was, it was a really great challenge as an actor. But yeah, we see a lot more grit from her this season, I would say." And not only does Julia love Alex's grit, but she's inspired by her ferocity. "Since starting season one, I'm like, 'I have to live like that,'" she says. "She follows her happiness like so fiercely and I was like, 'Why aren't I doing that? What can I do to bring more joy to my life and to live as honestly as she lives?' I've learned a lot from her."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.