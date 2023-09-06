Yes, Kylie Jenner Is *Really* Dating Timothée Chalamet, And I’m Going Insane
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Of all the rumors that emerged this year, Timothée Chalamet x Kylie Jenner dating rumor was one that never really seemed rooted in… anything. Her, a highly-decorated makeup and reality TV mogul, and him, an award-winning and frequently thirsted-over actor – it was just too far fetched!
But, my longstanding suspicions were proven so terribly wrong when the duo went public this past Monday (Labor Day, of all days!) with a slew of steamy kisses. Where it all took place? None other than Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, which is equally iconic and confusing… to me.Like me and the rest of the internet, you might be wondering: How did this unlikely couple come together? What *exactly* led up to the hard launch? How do they even know each other? Well, question no more – below, a comprehensive timeline of Timothée and Kylie’s relationship, which some are calling a “hot romance,” and others deeming it “fun and uncomplicated.”
January 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their relationship after being seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rXEBB3Mddu— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly meet for the first time. The pair was spotted together at a John Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week, and their interaction was published (and subsequently amplified) by blind items outlet, Deuxmoi, via Instagram Stories.
This came not long after Jenner had made her official break with longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott. They still share two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1.
April 2023
The aforementioned dating rumors began after a few instances between the couple went public. First, one of Jenner’s cars was photographed parked outside of Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. Later in April, the pair also allegedly grabbed tacos from a stand together in Santa Monica, enjoying them in the backseat of Jenner’s Range Rover.
This led several anonymous, inside sources to speak up in the media. One insider told Peoplethat the two were “getting to know each other.” Another told Us Weekly that they had only hung out “a couple of times” and “things [weren’t] that serious.” Despite it all, Jenner reportedly “[liked] what she [saw]” and her and Timmy had “good chemistry.”
Between April, May, and June of 2023, the couple were simply enjoying “casually seeing each other,” according to Entertainment Tonight. Several more insiders came forth to attest to just how low-key their situation was.
August 2023
Gasp! Timothée and Kylie supposedly broke up – though some sources surrounding the news were contradicting one another. While Life & Stylereported their alleged breakup, TMZ dispelled the claims, with one insider affirming that “everything is cool between the two [and] they're still an item.”
Between August and now, the relationship remained very casual, with the duo staying mostly out of the public eye.
September 2023
Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023
All of that brings us to Labor Day 2023, when Timmy and Kylie popped up extremely publicly at the Beyoncé concert. Many a social media post was made, documenting the couple’s kissing and hugging escapades in a VIP area.
Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating?
Yes, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are officially dating as of September 2023.
How old are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?
Timothée Chalamet is 27 years old and Kylie Jenner is 26 years old.
What do you think about this unexpected pairing? Let us know @BritandCo!
Lead photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.