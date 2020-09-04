Kristen Bell's Mask Contest for Kids Is a Fun Labor Day Project
Getting kids to wear their masks isn't easy and for good reason. It's weird! It's hot! It's sort of annoying when they don't just stay on your ears. But it's also SO important during this time. So Kristen Bell has cooked up a new art project with Vistaprint to help kids design their own print.
The "Masks by Me" Coloring Contest is a fun way for kids to draw what *they* would want to see on a mask. Bell will judge the designs based on creativity, originality and overall design. Six Grand Prizes will include 30 custom masks made with their winning design to share with family and friends, a $500 gift card for school supplies, and 500 masks donated to their school. No purchase necessary and the contest is open to kids ages 5 to 17. It's the perfect DIY to try this weekend! Deadline is September 8, 2020.
How to Enter:
- Download the template here (there are a few entries up already that are super cute!)
- Design your mask with crayons, markers, colored pencils or color tool of choice!
- Share the image on Instagram or submit here. Before you post, make sure the caption includes:
- Your child's age (e.g. "Age 6")
- What your child loves about their mask design
- Both of these hashtags: #VPMasksbyMe and #contest
- This tag: @vistaprint
Sky's the limit on what they can draw on the printable mask - animal faces, their name, self-portraits, mustaches? "Kids can see this contest as a way to communicate with their friends," Dr. Mark Frank, PhD, a non-verbal communications specialist. "For example, they can design their masks with smiley faces to share positive feelings, or use vibrant colors to help portray a message of exuberance and excitement."
Want to turn their masterpiece into a custom mask later? Simply upload to Vistaprint (custom masks are $15).
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.