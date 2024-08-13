12 Leather Tote Bags That Elevate Every Fall Outfit
As much as I love carrying a teeny-tiny itsy-bitsy lil' purse, I can't deny the sheer star power of a big leather tote bag. Leather tote bags are the ultimate statement piece for any season, but they feel especially fit for a busy fall. When you carry a leather tote bag, people are going to assume you're standing on business. You have places to be, people to see, important things to carry!
These 12 leather tote bags not only give you that elevated look, but they're pretty practical, too. Their large size obviously allows you to tote around more things, but many of these bags are suited with numerous pockets to maximize even more storage space. Scroll on for *the* leather tote bags you'll want to keep on your shoulder all autumn long.
Coach Outlet
Coach City Tote Bag
Coach is queen when it comes to leather bags, and this deep red wine color is absolutely stunning. I anticipate I'll be spotting this red shade just about everywhere this fall, especially when it comes to accessories like purses and shoes. Hop on the trend early with the City Tote – it can fit a 15-inch laptop, your phone, and so much more. Plus, it's 65% off right now.
Free People
We The Free Emerson Tote Bag
This leather tote bag feels so 'Serena from Gossip Girl'-coded. It's equal parts slouchy and structured, with plenty of real estate around the straps and pockets to Jane Birkin-ify the bag your way with keychains, tags, ribbons, and beads. You can take this tote virtually anywhere because of how casual it is, but you can also dress it up depending on your ideal fall outfit!
Nordstrom
Cuyana System 16-Inch Laptop Leather Tote
For a bit of a cleaner look, this Cuyana bag is the way to go. The cut of the tote is super seamless, most notably highlighted in the durable wide straps. It has a flat base for added stability when you set it down, which also makes the bag enjoyably roomy for all your necessities. This leather tote bag also comes in 4 more neutral colors like brown and ivory if this dark olive hue doesn't quite match your closet.
Nordstrom
Maison de Sabré Small Leather Soft Tote
Yas, pop of color! I am enamored with this cute grass-green tote. This design definitely lands on the smaller side of your traditional tote bag, but it's still surprisingly spacious. The bottom is wide, setting up structure for your phone, chargers, notebooks, and on-the-go makeup bag. Its compact size makes it a whole lot easier to keep on your shoulder throughout long travel days, all while maintaining a chic look! Plus, the inside of this colorway is lined in light pink leather. Adorable!
Reformation
Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation strikes again with all things cute! This deep cherry red leather tote is stylishly finished off with a bow tie at the straps, and I think it has the perfect amount of slouch without looking overly casual. It comes complete with a magnetic closure for added security (and, lest we forget, peace of mind), plus it has a small zippered section on the inside with a convenient card holder. You can snag this sleek bag in 9 other colors, too.
Free People
FP Collection Bushwick Leather Tote
Studs are so back – at least in this adorable leather tote from Free People! The gold accents give this bag a throwback vibe but still look oh-so elegant. These details make it an easy piece to pair with gold jewelry or even fall boots with gold hardware. It's definitely more edgy than polished, which I love for wearing with casual fall outfits.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie The Woven Hollace Tote
Woven bags nearly broke the internet last year, and I'd love to keep the trend going strong with leather tote bags like this one from Anthropologie. The thin straps on this design make it all the more polished, and don't distract from the lovely weaving at all. This bag comes in three other colors (silver, brown, and olive green) so you can find your dream hue to wear this fall.
Madewell
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell does accessories so right. This deep-set bucket tote holds all the space for your things inside while remaining seamless and sleek on the outside. I like that you can customize the strap length using the durable gold buckle in order to best complement your fall looks. There's even an interior pocket and magnetic closure at the opening to make sure all your stuff's secure. You can shop it in 8 other colors, too!
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Passenger Leather Tote
For the hardworking gals that work from an office, you'll absolutely be making a style statement (and feeling good doing it) from the moment you walk in the door to when you set this tote down at your desk. The spacious interior is divided into two parts, so you can section out your work items and personal items super easily. More than anything, the contrasting straps are the real stars of this tote. I think the mixed colors make it all the more chic.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
I'm truly obsessing over the unique buckle shape on this leather bag. It just brings forth that extra flair you wouldn't necessarily get from a traditional buckle. Plus, this tote's silhouette is fairly basic, so it gives it all the oomph. The slouchy shape of this bag can be shaped in plenty of different ways, depending on how many things you're carrying in it. I obviously cannot get enough of red leathers right now, but this pick also comes in 4 more nuetrals to match any 'fit!
J.Crew
Bembien Jeanne Bag
Another woven look for the tote lovers, this Bembien bag has a fun curved shape along the opening. I think this leather tote bag makes the perfect summer-to-fall transition piece, since its texture feels like a suitable fit for summery farmer's markets and autumnal fall outings alike. The braided straps are everything. It's also shoppable in a light brown color!
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Stonington Full-Grain Leather Tote
This leather tote bag from L.L. Bean has a nice earthy vibe to it, thanks to the textured full-grain leather material that only gets better with age (and use). The sturdy straps are reinforced along the bag's sides, making ultra-durable enough to last you years and years. The basic design allows you to pair this tote with your best fall outfits!
