Make This Gluten-Free Lemon Olive Oil Cake For a Tummy-Friendly Treat
If you have digestive issues and need to avoid gluten for any reason, your dessert options can sometimes feel limiting. But when it comes to gluten-free desserts, this insanely delicious Lemon Olive Cake takes the, uh, cake. It’s richly flavored and totally satisfying, but also lightly sweet and airy.
The best part about this gut-friendly recipe? It's made with just twelve ingredients! Created by dietician Desiree Nielsen for her cookbook Good For Your Gut, this recipe delivers a healthy dose of protein and fiber while also being irresistibly yummy.
Ingredients:
- Coconut or olive oil, for greasing the pan
- Zest and juice of 2 lemons
- 1 can (14 ounces/398 mL) white beans, rinsed and drained
- ⅔ cup (150 mL) pure maple syrup
- ½ cup (125 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) unsweetened oat or soy milk
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) pure vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) almond extract
- 2½ cups (625 mL) almond flour
- ½ cup (125 mL) gluten-free all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup (60 mL) ground flaxseed
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) baking powder
- ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease an 8-inch (1.2 L) round cake pan with coconut oil. Line the bottom of the pan with a circle of parchment paper.
- In a high-speed blender, add the lemon zest, lemon juice, white beans, maple syrup, olive oil, oat milk, vanilla, and almond extract. Purée until smooth, about 1 to 2 minutes.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, all-purpose flour, flaxseed, baking powder, and salt. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir to blend. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes, until the cake is lightly golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. A bit of cracking is normal. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Invert the pan over a plate and tap the bottom to dislodge the cake. Transfer the cake to a rack to cool completely before slicing. Store loosely covered on the counter for up to 4 days.
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.