1923 season 2 premieres on Paramount+ February 23, and Michelle Randolph (who plays Elizabeth Dutton in the cast) is "so excited" for you to watch the new episodes — and she's been keeping up with all your fan theories!

"There are some crazy ones. I feel like the biggest fan theory thing is the family tree," she tells Brit + Co exclusively. "I've seen many different family trees and so it's like, 'OK, which one's accurate?' I actually drew my own at one point."

Here's what Michelle Randolph had to say about 1923 season 2, and the Dutton family tree, in Brit + Co's exclusive 1923 interview.

Michelle Randolph teases '1923' season 2 finally gives us answers to the Dutton family tree. By the end of season 2, Michelle Randolph says "we might be able to fill in some blanks" in the Dutton family tree, which is a very hot topic for internet users! "I had to make my own [family tree] because all of the ones I saw on the internet were like — every single one was different. I was like 'I'm confused.'" The Dutton family is made up of incredible cast members like Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, and Helen Mirren, and Michelle reveals that the cast are just as close as their characters. "There's a giant group chat called Giddy Up, which started during cowboy camp of season one," she says. "A cute little name, and I think I mean we all were on location in Montana and all in the same hotel, and we would get dinners after [filming], so I think even though our characters are very different and in different story lines like we all really did bond, which was really helpful to have each other throughout the chaos of of shooting a show."

The actress also says Elizabeth would connect with her 'Landman' character Ainsley. Emerson Miller/Paramount+ And if you're a tried and true Taylor Sheridan fan, you've probably picked up on the fact that Michelle isn't just in 1923 — she also has a starring role as Ainsley Norris in Landman! But would Elizabeth and Ainsley get along if they met in an alternate universe? "That would be a fun thing to witness. I think they would," she says. "They're very different, but the similarities between them is they're both young women who are finding their place in this world and I think that they both actually look at the world through very bright eyes and have a lot of hope, which is an interesting correlation between the two of them. I think Elizabeth has gone through so much more than Ainsley obviously, so there might be a difference there, but I think they would get along."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.