Costco Just Dropped 8 More January Finds (And They’re Better Than The First Batch)

Costco’s first new item drop of 2026 was pretty peak, but their latest mid-month releases might just be even better. The warehouse giant is definitely keeping the grocery momentum going with tons of new arrivals that are perfect for adding to your cart as you settle into the new year. From a viral Japanese dessert to several delicious high-protein snacks (sweet and savory), the shelves are looking so freakin’ good.

We scoured Costco’s aisles and found 8 exciting new items you simply need to try before the February reset begins.

Costco Binggrae Samanco Frozen Dairy Desserts Variety Pack Taiyaki at Costco? You better believe it! This 12-count variety pack of fish-shaped frozen desserts that just dropped in stores features flavors like strawberry, red bean, and chocolate so you can choose your own sweet adventure. Their novel shape makes dessert time so fun for the whole fam.

Costco Catalina Crunch Xtreme Cheddar Snack Mix Not all protein snacks have to be sweet, and Catalina Crunch is proving it with this new Costco launch that just hit shelves. This cheddar-dusted snack mix features all sorts of shapes for snacktime delight, but most importantly, one serving contains 10 grams of protein. Fun and functional.

Hiyo Hiyo Sunset Party Pack Hiyo, purveyor of mood-enhancing and stress-relieving drinks, is officially in Costcos nationwide as of January 7. Their Costco-exclusive Sunset Party Pack includes six cans each of flavors like Blackberry Lemon, Peach Mango, and Passion Fruit Tangerine. Every bev is formulated with organic adaptogens, natural nootropics, and functional botanicals for an extra lift in energy and mood, making them ideal for sharing. The pack can be found in the following Costco regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Northwest, Bay Area, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Texas (while supplies last, of course).

Del Real Foods Del Real Foods Chipotle Chicken & Cheese Pupusas These easy and cheesy pupusas will hit Costco shelves in the Northeast, Bay Area, Northwest, and Texas regions on January 19. They bring an unmatched authentic flavor with a balanced recipe of stone-ground masa, rich chipotle chicken, and Oaxaca cheese that melts to sheer perfection after just two minutes in the microwave. Since they're quick to make and undeniably filling, they make a great after-school snack or workday pick-me-up. Not to mention they deliver 13 grams of protein per serving!

Costco Reese's ONE Peanut Butter Lovers Protein Bar If you've ever dreamt of eating a protein bar that tastes like dessert, look no further than these ONE bars that just hit Costco shelves for mid-January 2026. Made with Reese's signature peanut butter, you'll get the familiar flair from your favorite PB cup without all the extra junk. One bar has 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar. Score.

Costco RXBAR Protein Peanut Butter Strawberry Bites Made simply with real ingredients, these convenient protein-packed bites are a stunning snack to stock up on if you often need solid sustenance on the go. Costco's new 28-count of RXBAR's Peanut Butter Strawberry Bites deliver 8 grams of protein per bite, all while feeling like a real treat.

@foragerproject Forager Project Cinnamon Vanilla Dairy-Free Creamer Forager Project just dropped two new items at Costco: this 40-ounce Cinnamon Vanilla Creamer and a 24-ounce 2-pack of Greek style yogurt. Both are completely dairy-free and made with a cashew, coconut, and oat base. They'll only be available for a limited time at select Costcos in San Diego, Northern California, Colorado, Arizona, Southern Utah, and Las Vegas, so make sure to run to your closest location if you've been wanting to try!

@costco_doesitagain LesserEvil Onion Moonions These mouthwatering ring-shaped snacks are tossed in a zesty onion and garlic seasoning mix before being lightly toasted in avocado oil to perfect their crunch. Widely loved for being made with natural, non-GMO ingredients, you can easily snack on these without feeling totally weighed down after the fact. Find them in a big Costco bag while they're still around!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Costco items every month!