Taylor Swift Might Finally Show Up On New Heights With Jason And Travis Kelce
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You probably know that Taylor Swift is *all over* pop culture right now. (Siri, play "You All Over Me" from Fearless (Taylor's Version)). Her record-breaking Eras Tour picks back up in May 2024, she's going to start working on her new movie soon, and The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19. And it looks like we could see her enter the podcast space too, because while her boyfriend Travis Kelce has mentioned her on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, she might FINALLY make an appearance after wearing a New Heights hat to Coachella this past weekend.
We know that Taylor can write incredible lyrics, and her interviews can be laugh-out-loud hilarious, so this is one podcast episode I would simply have to tune into. Here's everything we know about the "it" couple *and* the New Heights podcast for 2024. Check out The 27 Best Podcasts On Spotify Right Now for even more listening inspo.
Is Taylor Swift going to be on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After Taylor Swift wore a New Heights hat to Coachella weekend 1, Wave Sports + Entertainment reportedly posted a Snapchat (via TikTok) teasing an upcoming New Heights podcast guest. "Trav is giddy about this week's guest," the Snapchat reads. "Reveal tomorrow."
While there's no official word on whether we'll see Taylor Swift join Jason and Travis Kelce, this seems like the perfect season for her to be a guest star! With everything from Taylor Swift's Bahamas vacation to her new album and Reputation (Taylor's Version)going viral right now, this podcast episode would be incredible.
What day does New Heights podcast come out?
Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images
New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce drops every Wednesday. You can listen on Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify now! I don't know about you but this feels like the perfect treat for the middle of the work week.
Where can I watch New Heights?
Image via New Heights/YouTube
New episodes of New Heights are available to watch on YouTube. While listening to podcast episodes can be fun (and useful if you're on the go), I love watching the video versions because you can see Jason and Travis Kelce's expressions, which is even more entertaining!
Is New Heights podcast free?
Image via Spotify
Yes, the New Heights podcast is free to listen to if you have access to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.
Where can I get New Heights merch?
Image via New Heights/Homage
If you want to grab a New Heights hat for yourself (although maybe not Tay's dark green one...it's sold out), you can check out the New Heights shop on Homage. They have everything from caps to shirts, and they even have cozy hoodies for the nights you're watching Eras Tour livestreams! I'm obsessed with this Donna Kelce tee.
Do you want to see Taylor Swift on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce? What would you want them to talk about? Let us know in the comments and check out our Facebook for the latest news on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce!
Lead image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!