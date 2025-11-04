Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

🗣️ EVERYBODY WANTS THIS. 🗣️

'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Is Officially Coming To Netflix!

nobody wants this season 3 netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Nobody Wants This is returning for season 3. And thank goodness because Nobody Wants This season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger — one moment it looked like Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) had broken up and the next they were sharing a kiss before the credits rolled. Well, we won't have to wait long to find out what happens next; Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming!

Here's everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season 3, coming to Netflix soon.

Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 3?

Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming to Netflix. We don't have an official release date yet, but considering season 1 dropped in 2024 and season 2 dropped in 2025, there's a very good chance we could see the third season in 2026.

What is Nobody Wants This season 3 about?

nobody wants this season 2

Erin Simkin/Netflix

Well, after season 2's cliffhanger, Nobody Wants This season 3 will see the next phase of Noah and Joanne's relationship. Following the realization neither of them want to change, they need to figure out what a future together looks like.

Who's in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast?

adam brody nobody wants this Is Nobody Wants This getting a season 2 release date?

Erin Simkin/Netflix

All our favorites should be returning for Nobody Wants This season 3:

  • Kristen Bell as Joanne
  • Adam Brody as Noah
  • Justine Lupe as Morgan
  • Timothy Simons as Sasha
  • Sherry Cola as Ashley
  • Jackie Tohn as Esther
  • Shiloh Bearman as Miriam
  • Emily Arlook as Rebecca
  • Stephanie Faracy as Lynn
  • Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
  • Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

How many episodes are in Nobody Wants This season 3?

Nobody Wants This season 3 will probably have around 10 episodes like season 2. They'll be 30 minutes long. Here was the season 2 breakdown:

  1. Season 2, Episode 1 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  2. Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  3. Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  4. Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  5. Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  6. Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  7. Season 2, Episode 7 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  8. Season 2, Episode 8 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  9. Season 2, Episode 9 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025
  10. Season 2, Episode 10 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025

Here are 5 Shows That Are (Almost) As Good As Nobody Wants This. Check 'em out!

pop cultureentertainmentnetflixtv

The Latest

Costco​ New Items November 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

9 New Items You Can’t Miss At Costco In November

HBO Max Shows Movies November 2025
TV

The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In November

sydney sweeney jeans ad american eagle
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Finally Just Broke Her Silence On Her American Eagle Jeans Ad

e lockhart interview we fell apart we were liars season 2 genuine fraud
Entertainment

E. Lockhart Teases 'We Fell Apart,' 'We Were Liars' Season 2, & Rain Spencer's 'Genuine Fraud'

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit