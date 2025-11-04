🗣️ EVERYBODY WANTS THIS. 🗣️
'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Is Officially Coming To Netflix!
Nobody Wants This is returning for season 3. And thank goodness because Nobody Wants This season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger — one moment it looked like Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) had broken up and the next they were sharing a kiss before the credits rolled. Well, we won't have to wait long to find out what happens next; Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming!
Here's everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season 3, coming to Netflix soon.
Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 3?
Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming to Netflix. We don't have an official release date yet, but considering season 1 dropped in 2024 and season 2 dropped in 2025, there's a very good chance we could see the third season in 2026.
What is Nobody Wants This season 3 about?
Erin Simkin/Netflix
Well, after season 2's cliffhanger, Nobody Wants This season 3 will see the next phase of Noah and Joanne's relationship. Following the realization neither of them want to change, they need to figure out what a future together looks like.
Who's in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast?
Erin Simkin/Netflix
All our favorites should be returning for Nobody Wants This season 3:
- Kristen Bell as Joanne
- Adam Brody as Noah
- Justine Lupe as Morgan
- Timothy Simons as Sasha
- Sherry Cola as Ashley
- Jackie Tohn as Esther
- Shiloh Bearman as Miriam
- Emily Arlook as Rebecca
- Stephanie Faracy as Lynn
- Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
- Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan
How many episodes are in Nobody Wants This season 3?
Nobody Wants This season 3 will probably have around 10 episodes like season 2. They'll be 30 minutes long. Here was the season 2 breakdown:
