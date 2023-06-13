Here’s Everything We Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s New Music
Hot girl summer is off to a great start! Following her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo is giving us another song to add to our playlists, just in time for our sunset joyrides and beachside BBQs.
“my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!! 🖤🩸💜🫀❤️,” Rodrigo posted to Instagram earlier today.
Rodrigo, 20, rose to fame during her role as Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A talented singer and actress, Rodrigo was launched into the public spotlight thanks to a suspected love triangle between her, her (now ex) BF and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter.
While rumors have since been laid to rest, Rodrigo’s talent shined and the singer sent TikTok spiraling with the release of “drivers license,” followed by Sour in 2021.
Today, the three-time Grammy winner is besties with pop culture power players Iris Apatow, Conan Grey, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Charlie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler, and more. She's also shared the stage with celebrity icons such as Avril Lavigne, Paris Hilton, and Billy Joel.
When does "Vampire" come out?
Olivia Rodrigo's new song "Vampire" comes out June 30, 2023.
Is Olivia Rodrigo dropping a new album?
Olivia Rodrigo hasn't announced a new album yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if she does in the coming weeks! We're keeping our eyes peeled and listening to Sour on repeat in the meantime!
We don't know what exactly to expect from “Vampire,” coming out over two years after Sour, but our hearts are ready regardless!
