The 10 Best Plus Size Sports Bras For Any Kind Of Movement
Get ready to break a sweat (and feel fabulous while doing it) with our ultimate guide to plus-size sports bras! No matter your workout routine, these plus-size sports bras are designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort, support, and style. High-impact activities and slow yoga sessions are meant to make you feel good, so find a sports bra that does, too. Here are the top 10 plus-size sports bras that empower you to move with confidence and embrace your fitness journey – stylishly.
SheFit Flex Sports Bra
This sports bra is fitted with a four-way stretch fabric that is designed to move with you, no matter what workout you're doing. It's made for medium support, so it won't feel too restrictive. The seamless cups and band are chafe-free, eliminating annoying distractions when you're on the move.
Under Outfit Active Shaping Sports Bra
You can wear this sports bra for anything, really. Work out, hang out, and go "lights out" in it. The soft, seamless fabric won't tug at or dig into your skin, plus it keeps things fairly breathable for the utmost all-day comfort.
Under Armour Women's UA Infinity High Heather Sports Bra
This plus-size style is cute enough to wear on its own! It's not padded, yet still provides a ton of support for the girls. The criss-cross back straps and the hook closure on the band will leave you feeling sexy *and* secure.
Knix Catalyst Sports Bra
Available in a handful of playful colors, this high-impact sports bra boasts adjustable straps so you can find your perfect fit depending on the day. It's meant to really hug your figure in a flattering way, and reduce movement for those intense running and jumping exercises, if that's your thing.
Lululemon Run Times Bra High Support for B–G Cups
We *love* that this Lululemon sports bra is generously size-inclusive. Its sleek design is meant to keep the air flowing through the fabric, so you're not left with crazy sweat stains after your workout is done. The bra cups are flexible, too, allowing some room for your unique cup size.
Superfit Hero Racerback Sports Bra
This has got to be the comfiest sports bra of all the sports bras. It's crafted from a signature SuperHold™ compression fabric that still has enough softness to swath your bod in. It's always full coverage even when stretched, so you can feel secure in and out of the gym.
Athleta Elation V-Neck Longline Bra D-DD
Wear this longline plus-size sports bra on its own to impress your gym crush! The longer cut will hug your curves while staying put through every movement you make. The v-neck and crossed back strap designs are the cherry on top, taking an average gym 'fit to the next level.
Third Love Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra
Adjustable sports bras FTW! This one comes in cup sizes all the way up to H, so you're sure to find the perfect fit. The wireless cups provide stability and structure, so there's no sag in sight! If there's one sports bra to truly empower you, this is the one.
All in Motion High Support Zip-Front Sports Bra
The zip closure on this plus-size design makes getting dressed for the gym a total breeze. The adjustable straps help deliver a dependable fit, plus the breathable mesh fabric throughout the bra will help you cool down when you're in the zone.
Yvette High Impact Zip Front Sports Bra
Every detail on this sports bra goes into supporting your movement. It's made of a flexible fabric that also breathes well, plus the high-coverage front closure keeps you in check.
Sign up for our shopping newsletter to get more shoppable, in-season styles sent straight to your inbox.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.