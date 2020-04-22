Brit Talks About Depression With Neuroscientist Dr. Rebecca Brachman
Brit and Dave sit down with Dr. Rebecca Brachman, one of the world's leading neuroscientists who is pioneering the creation of preventative treatments for depression. Listen in as they discuss a topic that will impact nearly all of us in our lifetime. They'll explore the stats, facts and myths of the disease, why there is such a stigma around it, and the latest scientific breakthrough that may change the world for billions of people.
Please note that this podcast was recorded before the global pandemic, so does not address the topic of mental health and depression when faced with collective uncertainty and fear.
