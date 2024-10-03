Book Lover Reese Witherspoon Is Officially Writing A Book
On the same day Reese Witherspoon's book club announced it's 101th pick, the actress and entrepreneur excitedly shared she's also co-writing a book with Harlan Coben! I don't know what readers across America have done to deserve this, but we welcome the news with open arms. Reese has a keen eye for choosing invigorating reads — and turning them into fantastic projects beyond the page — so it totally makes sense she's putting her experience to good use by partnering with one of the world's creative mystery and thriller book authors.
Here's everything we know about one of the best pieces of news to come out of 2025.
Where did Reese Witherspoon share her book announcement?
Reese Witherspoon shared the news with eager fans on Instagram by posting a photo of herself smiling next to Harlan Coben. Based on their wide grins, they seem eager to be able to share this secret. We're only calling it that because there's no way we could've predicted Reese would be one-half of a writing duo next year!
She said, "To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement… the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality," (via The Hollywood Reporter). Harlan followed up with, "Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese’s instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled."
Authors Lucy Foley and Stacy Lee both expressed excitement with both of them expressing how much they "can't wait to read" the upcoming book.
What's the book about?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Since the book won't be published until next fall, details aren't readily available. We can suspect that it'll be a mystery or thriller book based on Harlan Coben's previous body of work. Still, we can't wait to devour what's sure to be a gripping story!
Is it available for preorder?
Amazon
Sort of! The official cover for Reese and Harlan's book hasn't been released yet, so fans will have to imagine what to expect in the mean time. You can preorder it now if you're not one to judge a book by it's cover!
How many books has Harlan Coben written?
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs
New York Times bestselling author Harlen Coben has written 32 books that have over 80 million copies in print (via Harlan Coben). He has two more books on the way, including the title he's writing with Reese Witherspoon. In order, the books are:
- Play Dead
- Miracle Cure
- Deal Breaker
- Drop Shot
- Fade Away
- Back Spin
- One False Move
- The Final Detail
- Darkest Fear
- Tell No One
- Gone For Good
- No Second Chance
- Just One Look
- Innocent
- Promise Me
- The Woods
- Hold Tight
- Long Lost
- Caught
- Live Wire
- Shelter
- Stay Close
- Seconds Away
- Six Years
- Missing You
- Found
- The Stranger
- Fool Me Once
- Home
- Don't Let Go
- Run Away
- The Boy From the Woods
- I Will Find You
- Think Twice
Upcoming Books
- Nobody's Fool (March 25, 2025)
- Novel with Reese Witherspoon(Fall 2025)
Have any of Harlan Coben's work been adapted for TV or film?
Netflix
Yes! Harlan Coben's books have been adapted into several TV series. Here's a full list of them!
Will Reese and Harlan's book be adapted for TV?
Erin Simkin/Hulu
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the answer is yes! We can only imagine who will be cast as main characters in what's sure to be an exciting read.
