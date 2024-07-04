Taylor Swift Could Host The 'SNL' Season 50 Premiere Thanks To An Upcoming Eras Tour Break
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
SNL season 49 had some seriously memorable moments (the unhinged Scooby Doo sketch with Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter lives rent free in my mind). And this year, we're coming up on a huge moment for the series: its 50th season. SNL season 50 is sure to be memorable, and if you ask me, there's one person that would make the perfect host and musical guest: Taylor Swift.
Is Taylor Swift hosting Saturday Night Live in 2024?
While we haven't gotten an official list of SNL hosts yet, I'm starting to wonder if Taylor Swift will lead the charge. She's already appeared on the show a number of times in a number of roles. She's hosted, made guest appearances, and been musical guest. And if you ask me, after a record-breaking Eras Tour, a special episode like the 50th premiere is the perfect time for Taylor to reappear.
Pairing up Sabrina Carpenter (an Eras Tour opener) and Jake Gyllenhaal (one of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends) feels like the kind of Easter egg Taylor herself would orchestrate. New seasons of Saturday Night Live usually premiere at the end of September or beginning of October, and since there's a gap in the Eras Tour from August until November, Taylor Swift would hypothetically be free for an early fall premiere.
Is SNL coming back for season 50?
Yes, SNL season 50 is on its way! Each season premieres in October, while the ticket lottery to see the show IRL opens in August 2024.
Will there be an SNL 50th anniversary?
Yes, in addition to SNL season 50, we're getting an anniversary special! The 3-hour special will premiere February 16, 2025.
Who has hosted SNL the most?
Actor Alec Baldwin has hosted Saturday Night Live a total of 17 times.
What year was season 45 of SNL?
SNL season 45 ran from 2019 to 2020. Host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish opened the season, while host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Boyz II Men were apart of the finale.
Who do you want to see during SNL season 50? Let us know in the comments and check out How To Get SNL Tickets to get ready for the new season.
