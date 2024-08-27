15 Labor Day Sales On Top-Tier Beauty Brands: Solawave, Kosas, MAC
It's the last week of August which means labor daysales are coming in hot and heavy! You know, because it's still summer? Corny joke aside, this is one of the premier times to save big on the best home, fashion, and beauty finds out there.
I'm still on a self-imposed home decor ban, BUT no one said I couldn't stock up on all things beauty, from makeup to hair care goodies! Whether it's skincare that targets troublesome acne, or a brand new shampoo when I can't be bothered with my dry scalp, these very mindful labor day beauty sales have something for everyone.
SolaWave
SolaWave
SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
When: From now until September 2
What: Get 35% off sitewide
Code: LABORDAY35
Why We Love It
SolaWave
The SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare wand is designed to target things like dark spots and fine lines so our Affiliate Writer Meredith Holser couldn't wait to try it. Though she would've love to see a big difference in "the fine lines" on her face, she still noticed her skin was "glowier and more awake."
Farmacy Beauty
Farmacy Beauty
Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
When: August 28 to September 3
What: Get 20% off sitewide
Code: LABORDAY20
Why We Love It
Farmacy Beauty
Farmacy Beauty's Green Collection has all the right ingredients to draw out impurities without stripping the skin of moisture. There's a reason Staff Writer Jasmine Williams (that's me) can't get out of it!
Specifically, the Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm makes it so much easier to breakdown your sunkissed look from earlier without feeling like you're scrubbing the top layer of your skin off. It's gentle, feels soothing, and makes it easier to follow up with your fave cleanser!
Kosas
Kosas
Kosas Glowiest Skin Ever Set
When: Now until September 2
What: Save up to 50% on select items
Why We Love It
Kosas
Besides our love for Tower 28, Kosas is another brand we love and should talk more about! Their Glowiest Skin Ever Set includes the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 and Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancerto help you achieve the dewiest makeup look.
Not only does the foundation double as an SPF, it also contains niacinamide, squalane, and peptides! The Skin Illuminating Enhancer works to hydrate and brighten the skin so you can't go wrong with this amazing duo!
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
When: Now until September 6
What: Get 25% off sitewide
Code:APLUS25
Why We Love It
Kiehl's
Your search for the best moisturizer is over because Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is about to become your favorite! Our Affiliate Writer Meredith Holser says it provides "a very rich layer of hydration" minus the "heavy, greasy, or oily" feeling.
Since it's a little pricey, the additional 25% off discount will come in handy if you've been waiting to try it.
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics Skinfinish Sunstruck Matte Bronzer
When: Now until September 5
What: Get $20 off a purchase of $75, get $30 off a purchase of $100, and $50 off a purchase of $150
Why We Love It
MAC Cosmetics
It's still summer so we're hanging on to the sun kissed makeup trend a little longer! If you're looking for a bronzer that feels weightless, we highly recommend you try this beauty find.
It has a soft matte finish so you're less likely to experience any flakiness and it adds the right depth of warmth to your cheeks. How sweet is that?
Barefaced
Barefaced
Barefaced Everyday Eye Hero
When: August 29 to September 2
What: Get free shipping with any order
Why We Love It
Barefaced
We're at a point where having dark circles is a little more common than acne breakouts which doesn't feel like an equal tradeoff. But, the Everyday Eye Hero is meant to help with that.
We won't lie to you by claiming these patches replace eye creams, but they do reduce the appearance of puffiness. They're great to use in the morning before you get ready for school or work because they also help to temporarily smooth any fine lines.
DEZI Skin
DEZI Skin
Dezi Skin Body Gloss Ultra-Rich Body Lotion
When: August 29 to September 3
What: 15% off sitewide and 30% off your first month of new subscriptions
Why We Love it
DEZI Skin
We never knew we needed a body lotion that has the benefits of a lip gloss until we came across this. It has shea butter and vitamin E in it which work to provide your skin with the richest hydration it's ever felt. You won't need to apply a body bronzer after this because it makes your skin "Shine bright like a diamond."
Mermade Hair
Mermade Hair
Mermade Hair 25mm Double Waver
When: August 30 to September 2
What: Receive 20% off sitewide
Why We Love It
Mermade Hair
If you want to gorgeous wavy curls to your hair, you need this Barbie pink styling tool. It has a double barrel design so you'll be able to created the perfect waves that'll make people think you wore hair rollers all night. You can play along or let them know it only took you less than five seconds per section to achieve your cute hairstyle!
Vacation
Vacation
Vacation Classic Whip Sunscreen SPF 30
When: August 30 to September 2
What: Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $45
Why We Love It
Target
We talked about this gorgeous body sunscreen in our Target skincare story so it's only right we highlight the Labor Day sale Vacation is having! Celebrity Aesthetician Ian Crumm most notably said, "This SPF comes out like whipped cream and has a yummy cherry scent. It spreads on the skin easily, making applying to large areas like the legs easy."
Sienna Naturals
Sienna Naturals
Sienna Naturals Curl Elixir
When: Now until September 2
What: Get 25% off sitewide
Code: LD24
Why We Love It
Sienna Naturals
Whether we're highlighting Sienna Naturals as a whole or raving about how the brand's shampoo is perfect for dry scalp, we can't stop trying their products.
This Curl Elixir is meant to be used as a refresher for a style that's a couple of days old by refreshing your roots and moisturizing your hair. You can also use it on protective styles like boho knotless braids.
Beauty Blender
Beauty Blender
Beauty Blender Original Makeup Sponge
When: August 29 to September 2
What: Get 20% off any order, 25% off any order over $30, and 30% off any order over $50 on Beauty Blender
When: August 30 to September 2
What: Get 30% off any color and Pool Party sponges on Sephora
Why We Love It
Beautyblender
Beautyblender is singlehandedly responsible for our use of makeup sponges. Though we've tried other brands before, something keeps pulling us back to this one. It's soft and latex-free so that may explain a couple of things!
It soaks up product easily without taking away from your makeup application and that's always going to be a must for us!
MAKE Beauty
MAKE Beauty
MAKE Beauty Skin Mimetic Microsuede Blush (Fuchsia Flush)
When: Now until September 2
What: 20% off sitewide
Code: LD20
Why We Love It
MAKE Beauty
We don't need anymore blushes, but that's not going to stop us from sharing this pretty fuchsia shade with you! It's refillable (hello!) and has the smoothest microsuede finish we've ever come across. It also has hyaluronic acid and ceramides in it to create a flush that won't look irritated over time.
Omorovicza
Omorovicza
Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil
When: Now until September 2
What: 25% off sitewide and free full-size Elemental Emulsion (worth $155) when you spend $250
Code: SUMMER
Why We Love It
Omorovicza
You've probably heard how unhealthy it is to put comedogenic products on your face, but this oil doesn't fall into that category. It's full of healthy antioxidants that replenish dry skin and helps restore elasticity.
MUTHA
MUTHA
MUTHA Body Butter
When: August 30 to September 2
What: Snag a free MUTHA Tote Bag with your purchase over $125
Code: BAGYOURGLOW
Why We Love It
MUTHA
We swear by using body butters, but only if they're easy to work into our skin like this one! It's made of shea, cocoa, and mango butters so you don't have to think twice about how hydrating it is.
Though it's not fragrance-free, the citrus notes won't make you gag.
Amazon
Amazon
TYMO Hair Dryer with Diffuser
When: Now until September 3
What: Save up to 40%
Why We Love It
Those of us with curly hair knows that the wrong styling tools can create more frizz and, worse, damage. Since we don't have time for that, we've been relying on this quiet high speed dryer!
It features an HD display that has four heat and three speed settings so you can create a comfortable post-wash drying experience. You also won't have to worry about if some sections of your won't will still be damp because it evenly dries every bit of your strands.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Labor Day sales!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via MUTHA
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.