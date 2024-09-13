7 Pieces From Le Creuset's Fall Collection That Deserve A Spot At Your Thanksgiving Table
I guess fall is cool for the mass amount of pumpkins and all things Halloween, but what I really look forward to the most is the food. With the holidays on the way, my mind is laser-focused on crafting (and chowing down on) comfort foodslike savory soups, stews, gooey mac and cheese,roast chicken, green bean casserole, and so much more. There’s no better way to prep these delicious seasonal dishes than showing them some TLC with the proper cookware. Le Creuset’s new fall collection is the perfect supplier of all the fall vibes, especially since it’s packed with adorable pumpkin-shaped pots, mugs, and baking dishes. Shop the pieces I’m obsessing over below – you’ll be obsessed, too!
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Pumpkin Mug & Lid
The ideal vessel for homemade PSLs and hot chocolates (or even soups and cobblers), this lidded stoneware mug keeps its contents warm and fresh to deliver unparalleled comfort in each sip or bite. It also comes in white, olive green, and burgundy – and at $50, it'd make the perfect gift for the foodie in your life!
Le Creuset Figural Pumpkin Mini Baking Dish
Just imagine a fresh loaf of sourdough in this baby. My mouth's watering already! The stoneware material this $50 mini baking dish is made of ensures even heat distribution, no matter what you're cookin' up. It also retains heat very well to keep your food warm for serving a crowd. The best part is it's broiler, microwave, and oven-safe up to 500ºF!
Le Creuset Pumpkin Gravy Boat & Lid
Good gravy, I haven't seen a gravy boat this cute in, like, ever. This charming $65 pumpkin-shaped piece allows for the perfect steady pour, and the dense stoneware keeps the contents warm for a good while, so you can grub completely uninterrupted.
Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish in Persimmon
Another pumpkin-y staple for your next fall dinner party spread, this butter dish encases your sticks of butter with an easy on-and-off lid.
Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish in Olive
In addition to the stark white colorway, the butter dish also comes in persimmon (orange) and this serene olive green for $70.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Baking Dish
Fit for all kinds of fall cuisine like cobblers, pot pies, soups, breads, and casseroles, this lidded cast iron baking dish is a total pro at delivering substantial, even heat, retaining the temperature of its contents, and looking so cute while doing it. This is the largest pumpkin piece in Le Creuset's fall collection, currently going for $368 at Nordstrom.
Le Creuset Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Baker
Pumpkin pie, anyone? This low-lying baking dish is the perfect piece to chef up your favorite seasonal desserts. The lid will keep your treats nice and fresh until it's time to serve!
