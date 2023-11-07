The 25 Best Christmas Tree Topper Ideas You Can Buy or DIY
We’ve shown you ways to amp up your Christmas tree with awesomely modern and easy DIY ornaments, but we all know that no tree is complete without a topper. Come on, if you use cake toppers and gift toppers, then there’s no way you can skip it on the ultimate piece of holiday decor. Check out these 28 spectacular tree toppers that you can buy and DIY.
DIY Monogram Tree Topper
You know we can’t get enough of monograms and marquees, so we’re naturally obsessed with this tree topper. The candy cane stripes add some seriously festive flair. (via Brit + Co)
H&M Gold Christmas Tree Star
This gold Christmas tree star will have you singing, "I'm wishing on a star..." (via Brit + Co).
Catherine Martin Starry Night Tree Topper
Top your Christmas tree with the best stars out there.
Mirrored Star Tree Topper
Add super shine to the top of your tree with this shining tree topper!
Lauren Aston Designs Chunky Knit Santa Tree Topper
You could try to DIY this tree topper, but if you’re not a knitting princess, just grab a pre-made one.
Crown Tree Topper
Show your tree the royal treatment with this glittery crown topper. It can also double as a playful headpiece for whoever gives the best gift on Christmas day!
Reindeer Tree Topper
This tree topper will definitely be the center of attention on top of your tree. About the size of a real small deer it will bring the spirit to any room!
ScreenDoorGrilles Kitty Kat Christmas Tree Topper
For all the cat ladies.
DIY Rustic Christmas Tree Topper
Remember to save an empty wrapping paper roll for this DIY tree topper. This glittery project would be the perfect way to get the kiddos involved in the tree trimming. (via …love Maegan)
Pottery Barn Lit Birch Angel Tree Topper
Now this is stunning! While it boasts an unmistakably classic angel shape, its birch material and added sparkle add a nice modern twist.
XAMSHOR Silver Sequin Snowman Top Hat Tree Topper
Frosty the Snowman's hat just got an upgrade with this silver sequin tree topper.
DIY Glitter Paper Tree Topper
You had us at “glitter paper!” We love that you don’t have to get your hands super dirty (read: sparkly) with this DIY tree topper while still giving it the ultimate glitz.
DIY Spectacular Starburst Tree Topper
Okay, back to all things glittery. This impressive starburst tree topper is actually super easy to make. We have three words for you: silver pipe cleaners! (via …love Maegan)
DIY Felt Star Pendant and Tree Topper
While you don’t need to be a master seamstress to complete this pendant-like tree topper, you will need ace folding and pinning skills, a smidge of dexterity, and a chunk of time. The result, as you can see, is totally worth the effort.
FIREOR Red Gnome Christmas Tree Topper
If you play The Sims 4 then you're familiar with seeing garden gnomes appear in your sims' homes during the holidays. Celebrate the famous franchise's addition by placing this gnome at the top of your tree!
DIY Beaded Star Tree Topper
Though this tutorial calls for handmade beads, you can always opt for store-bought ones if you’re running short on time. Once you’ve threaded your beads onto your wire, shape it into a star, twist the ends together, and voila! It’s as simple as that!
DIY Double-Sided Lighted Tree Topper
We’re not gonna lie; we’re totally obsessed with this topper that’s the perfect mix of craft and tech. Not only do we love that it’s painted with chalkboard paint — so you can leave a thank you message to Santa, of course! — but it’s trimmed with LED-ified tinsel. So cool!
Crate & Barrel Brass Angel Christmas Tree Topper
If the idea of having an angel that has a face on your tree scares you, opt for this brass angel tree topper. It'll lessen the chance you scare yourself when you're headed to the kitchen for late-night snacks.
RoseCraft Store Gold Snowflake Tree Topper
Having a star as your Christmas Tree Topper might not be at the top of your list this year and that's okay. You can always add this gold snowflake tree topper as a way to usher in new feelings.
The Holiday Aisle Fabric Annual Ornament Tree Topper
You can always add a traditional snowman to the top of your Christmas tree topper.
Pottery Barn Felt Dove Tree Topper
Turtle doves are associated with Christmas and remind us of the toy scene in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Kevin is given two of them by Mr. Duncan himself.
Leo Tree Topper
Your kids or younger siblings will love looking at this fun tree topper.
ORNATIVITY Candy Snowflake Tree Topper
Actually, we're positive this candy snowflake tree topper will steal the show leading up to Christmas.
Anthropologie Delia Tree Topper
This pretty butterfly tree topper makes us think about the queen of Christmas herself - Mariah Carey.
Wondershop 11" Tinsel Star Tree Topper
Tinsel Town can't even begin to compete with this star tree topper from Target.
Do you buy or DIY your tree toppers? Have we missed any cool tree toppers? Follow us on Pinterest for more holiday must-haves!
