OMG! Starbucks Changed Their Iced Coffee Recipe For The First Time In 18 Years
It’s true – Starbucksvery quietly changed their iced coffee recipe this year. According to TODAY, the coffee chain rolled out a major update on May 7, 2024, though it’s not as obvious as you’d think.
Per statements Starbucks made to TODAY, their iced coffee is now made with entirely different coffee beans than before. The recipe leverages “sun-dried and washed” Latin American coffee beans that, according to Starbucks, yields an “approachable and refreshing” flavor “with notes of malted milk chocolate and a brown-sugar sweetness.”
This is the first time Starbucks’ iced coffee method has changed in a whopping 18 years. But the type of coffee beans used isn’t the only thing that’s been updated.
Before the changes in May, the standard recipe for Starbucks’ iced coffee included pumps of classic syrup to sweeten each sip. Per Starbucks, many customers were ordering the drink without classic syrup – enough to warrant a change to the default drink construction. Now, unsweetened iced coffee is the standard.
The majority of orders placed at Starbucks are iced drinks like iced coffees, cold brews, Frappuccinos, iced teas, and the like, so it’s no surprise that they’d want to improve the recipe for their iced coffee.
Die-hard Starbucks fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the change. Even though the chain didn’t officially announce it, the difference in taste was obvious to some.
A Reddit user noted that their regular iced coffee order tasted “burnt.” Another thought it definitely tasted “soured” after the reported change. “I am devastated,” one user wrote.
