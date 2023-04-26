18 Unique Steak Dinner Ideas For Fancy Nights At Home
For the days you’re craving a fancy dinner, there’s simply no better option than steak. Indulging in a grilled-to-perfection slab of meat just hits the spot – especially if it’s dripping in a flavorful homemade sauce or partnered up with fresh veggies. Turns out, you don’t need an excuse like Valentine’s Day or Christmas to prep an opulent meal. These 18 easy steak dinner ideas made any drab weeknight special. Scroll on for our top recipes!
Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri
Your outdoor grilling game won't be the same once you make this flavorful skirt steak recipe. Cooking the meat itself is hardly strenuous – all it needs is a quick marinating sesh in some red wine vinegar, olive oil, and fresh oregano, before being laid out on the grill. The chimichurri sauce is the real cherry on top, supplying your dinner dish with bouts of fresh spices. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Grilled Steak Gorgonzola Flatbread
Decorated in red pepper, onion, mushrooms, arugula, and pungent gorgonzola cheese, this healthy flatbread recipealso gets the steak treatment. When you're craving a filling dinner, this pie delivers it all. It'd be especially yummy with some hot honey drizzled on top! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Garlic Butter Steak Bites
These savory steak bites come to a buttery end with each mouthful, which for us, is reason enough to try this recipe for dinner. All you need is seven ingredients to make this versatile choice come together – and though they taste amazing fresh, you'll love them even more once you save the leftovers for topping salads and pasta dishes. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Green Chile Steak Tacos
We're seeing green with this recipe – literally. First, slather your steak in a spicy green chile relish before grilling it to medium-rare perfection. Next, fill your taco shell of choice with more green goodness, from cilantro to avocado. This is a dinner dish that your family will be certifiably obsessed with! (via A Spicy Perspective)
15-Minute Steak Ram-don (Jjapaguri)
Two Japanese instant ramens, Chapagetti and Neoguri, join forces in this Parasite-approved steak dinner. The 2019 film popularized ram-don ("ramen" + "udon" = "ram-don"), and we're thankful for it. Tastes of spicy seafood are layered throughout the noodle dish, but finished off with meaty steak for a truly luscious bite. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Copycat Chipotle Steak
With this copycat recipe, you can take an inexpensive cut of steak and transform it into takeout in a matter of hours. Strong spices like chile powder, cumin, and oregano form the flavors behind your Chipotle fave, while garlic and adobo sauce round them out. Use your to-die-for finished product to flesh out burritos or rice bowls with added protein. (via Culinary Hill)
The Best Carne Asada Fries
We all love classic french fries, but loaded fries are just so much tastier. These fancy spuds get sprinkled with fistfuls of cheese, pico de gallo, guac, and of course, steak! Fast-frying the flavor-filled meat keeps the prep time quick, so you're not waiting hours to get dinner on the table. If you're looking to save even more time, skip making the fries at home and pick some up at your local fried food joint instead! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Grilled Flank Steak with Roasted Corn & Avocado
The addition of corn and avocado salsa just screams summertime. And when the sun's shining, and you've got someone manning the grill while you sip on a fruity cocktail, all seems right in the world. That's exactly why you need to make this steak recipe – it flaunts lightweight flavors that pair well with the warm season, alongside heaps of fresh product to keep you going, bite by bite. (via Barley & Sage)
Skirt Steak Salad
Salad for dinner means all you really need to do is chop up your ingredients and assemble them to your liking. Once that easy part is taken care of, you'll feel like an absolute superstar when you make the homemade blue cheese dressing that's meant to pair with this steak salad recipe – it's sharp and acidic, yet smooth and creamy – all highly-craved inclusions for a crunchy salad. (via Most Hungry)
Marinated Flank Steak with Grilled Onions and Peppers (Whole30 + Paleo)
Flank steak is prime for grilling, because its thin cut saves you cook time. This recipe layers on only five ingredients for the marinade that propels all the savory flavors forward. Though verifiably yummy on its own, serving this steak dinner with roasted potatoes or steamed veggies on the side completes your meal! (via Olive You Whole)
Steak Gyros
Feel like getting a good crunch in? Look no further than this authentic gyro-inspired recipe that enlists onion, lettuce, and tomato to supply a healthy mouthful. After topping your soft pita with grilled steak, you can't forget the tzatziki sauce for some freshness. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easy Salisbury Steak
Relish in this classic Salisbury steak that swims in a delicious onion-mushroom gravy for your next dinner. You can make this recipe with ease, knowing you'll only need a handful of pantry staples to form a hearty meal. Soon enough, the fam will be reeling over this melt-in-your-mouth bite! (via Salt & Lavender)
Insanely Easy Philly Cheesesteak Skillet
The fact that this steak dinner only takes 15 minutes to craft is insane, just as the recipe title states. This meat and veggie-filled skillet can be wrapped up in pitas or sliced bread for a fulfilling (and fun!) meal, anytime of day. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Steak and Arugula Salad Bites with Parmesan
Who said you can't solely eat appetizers for dinner? These steak-topped salad bites are proof that apps can be the main course, for sure. Each mini-sized pita pocket is decorated in sirloin steak cuts, arugula, and parm for a fully balanced mouthful. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Herbs, herbs, and more herbs is what this steak taco recipe is giving – and no, we're not complaining. Herbs are legitimately the spice of life, which is why we're so keen on this dinner idea. They match appetizingly with grilled steak meat that sits at the heart of this painless recipe. (via Barley & Sage)
Bourbon Chipotle Steak with Sweet Potato Mojos
When theres a deep and spicy bourbon chipotle sauce in the mix of your meal, you're simply obligated to devour it. This recipe employs the delectable sauce to coat a generous cut grass-fed steak that's then partnered with thick-cut sweet potatoes. Each bite is full of indescribable (but so good) flavor notes, sure to satisfy everyone at the table. (via The Endless Meal)
Italian Breaded Steak
Mamma mia, this Italian-treated steak is tasty. Inspired by the flavors of Sicily, each bite is encrusted in a garlic-oregano spice blend and topped with breadcrumbs that soak up the savor. You'll love this steak dinner idea to add to homemade pasta dishes or kebabs! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Bonus Recipe: Seitan Steak
This extra steak recipe is actually steakless – we can't exclude our vegan pals! So, if you're cooking for a crowd, and don't want to leave anyone out of the meaty, steaky goodness, opt for seitan. The meat alternative is made with gluten to mimic the texture of meat, plus it soaks up marinades and spices like a charm! (via Live Eat Learn)
Sign up for our newsletter for more recipe ideas!
Header image via Most Hungry