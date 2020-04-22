Maternity Brand Storq Launched a Kids' Activity Generator and We Are *Here* For It
No frills, simple, and effective is how we like pretty much everything at the moment, and I don't know about you all, but I am definitely hitting mom block when it comes to new and different activities for my littles.
Enter Storq's perfectly straightforward activity generator, entitled WhatShouldIDoWithMyKid.com :)
From tours of space stations to cardboard city construction to Temple house favorite, Cosmic Kids Yoga, there are hundreds of activity ideas that are sure to help you through a few of those 20-minute blocks. Click through, see what you get, and submit any activities that have been eureka moments for you in this crazy, frenetic season of parenting.
As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughters Anokhi and Indira, and their silly dog Turkey.
