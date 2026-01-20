TJ Maxx shoppers, it’s officially time to trade your winter decor for all things covered in hearts. The 2026 Valentine’s Day home decor collection has landed in stores, and social media is already abuzz about the return of the retailer’s adorable Snoopy collab. But the hype doesn't stop there – this season’s decor drop spans stunning (and affordable!) finds for your kitchen, bathroom, and living room.

Scroll on to shop our top 7 finds from TJ Maxx’s new Valentine’s Day decor collection!

TJ Maxx Peanuts Oversized Snoopy Valentines Day Heart Throw This $16.99 Snoopy-spotted throw blanket is the perfect chance to add a pinch of Valentine's Day whimsy to your space. The plush fabric makes it extra cozy for snuggling up on the sofa and pressing 'play' on your favorite rom-com.

TJ Maxx The Bakeshop Large Rose Embossed Casserole Pan This ceramic casserole pan features a rose petal motif on the lid for added romance. At just $15, it's an easy kitchen upgrade if you're planning to cook dinner for an at-home date night this February.

TJ Maxx Maxcera Set Of 4 Love Heart Appetizer Plates And for serving said dinner, this $15 set of four heart-shaped will make the cutest final touch. You could also just as easily save them for dessert.

TJ Maxx Heart Cat Hut Cat parents are going to love this heart-shaped hut just as much as their kitties will. Equal parts stylish and functional, your favorite feline can hang out inside of it or crawl and scratch on top of it to their heart's content. It's going for $49.99 at TJ Maxx right now, and it's so cute, we'd absolutely want to keep it up all year long.

TJ Maxx Peking Handicraft Olive You Hooked Pillow This quirky hooked pillow design brings the V-Day spirit home for just $14.99. The handmade feel adds much-needed charm to any space you want to place it in.

TJ Maxx Bouffants & Broken Hearts Dump Him Needlepoint Pillow And if you're spending this Valentine's Day feeling just a bit salty, this is the pillow for you. Its designer look can be found at TJ Maxx for just $19.99 right now.

TJ Maxx Kassaspa Diamond Hearts Bath Rug This soft bath rug will definitely spruce up any sad-looking bathroom just in time for Valentine's Day. It's just $16.99, full of color, and super functional for your post-shower and post-bath needs.

