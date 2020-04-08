Brit Learns How to Get the Best Sleep Ever
In an episode devoted entirely to sleep, Brit and Dave chat with sleep experts and inventors, Todd and Tara Youngblood. The couple have been inventing new sleep technology for over a decade now! Tune in to learn about common sleep mistakes, how to determine your own chronotype (aka your body's optimal sleep time), and all about the infamous chiliPAD Sleep System that Brit claims helped save her marriage.
If you've been having trouble sleeping lately (or forever!), this episode is for you. And to learn more about all the things with Brit and her co-hosts, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. Happy listening!
- 5 Apps That Will Teach You to Sleep Better - Brit + Co ›
- Sleep Habits Around the World - Brit + Co ›
- How to Stick to a Sleep Routine While School's Out - Brit + Co ›
- These 9 Plants Will Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Natural Sleep Aids to Help You Get Better Sleep - Brit + Co ›