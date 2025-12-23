Frozen foods definitely don’t have the best reputation. Sure, homemade stuff is pretty irreplicable. However, not everyone has the time to make everything from scratch.

When it comes to appetizers, Trader Joe's never lets me down. Whether I’m hosting at my place or simply looking for a snack for myself, alone on my couch, I never have to look further than my local Trader Joe’s. TJ’s appetizer selection is no joke, offering outstandingly delicious starter meals that you’d never guess are originally frozen.

Here are the tastiest Trader Joe’s Appetizers that’ll take your dinner game to the next level.

Scroll to see all the best Trader Joe's frozen appetizers you can get right now!

Trader Joe's Tarte d’Alsace I love pairing this Tarte d’Alsace with a chilled glass of white wine for the classiest (and most delicious) appetizer to serve before the main entrée. In fact, the French-style flatbread is so delectable and airy that I sometimes end up wolfing down the whole thing before my main course arrives. Worth it!

Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites The ultimate comfort food. Purely crispy, cheesy, and all-around mouthwatering. I can’t imagine a more delicious starter dish.

Trader Joe's Greek Spanikopita Now that’s some outstanding spinach pie, if you ask me. It’s the perfect mix of doughy and crisp. Plus, it tastes so authentic that I feel like I’m in the ancient ruins of Greece while wearing my toga and laurel crown with every bite. Delicious!

Trader Joe's Mini Mushroom Tartlettes If you’re looking to host your next dinner party with an extra dash of refined class, be sure to offer these Mini Mushroom Tartlettes, aka the most sophisticated snack you’ll ever serve. Whenever I’m trying to show off to my dinner guests, I always serve them. It pairs perfectly with chilled chardonnay.

Trader Joe's Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip I love serving this Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip on Taco Night, and my dinner guests love it just as much! A fan favorite for sure, due to the comforting flavors and fun spices. Muy deliciosa.

Trader Joe's Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons I honestly wasn’t sure what to make of these when I bought them on my last Trader Joe’s run, mainly because of the unexpected flavor combo. But when I tell you, I gobbled a whole box-worth in under five minutes. Yeah, I think it’s safe to say I’m unhealthily obsessed. It's no wonder these crispy wontons are a fan favorite for Trader Joe’s shoppers. Truly addicting!

Trader Joe's Vegetable Samosas Here’s another fan favorite amongst Trader Joe’s shoppers, and after one bite of these delicious appetizers, it’s not hard for me to see why. I love the fresh taste combined with the exotic Indian spices. Which is your go-to appetizer on this list?

Looking for more food news? Sign up for our newsletter!